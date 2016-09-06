Man charged in rape of nursing home resident

By Frank Lewis

[email protected]

An area nursing home resident has been charged with the rape of another resident. Newton M. Sowards, 69, has been charged with rape.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said the alleged rape occurred on Friday evening at Concord Nursing Center, 1242 Crescent Drive in Wheelersburg.

“From what we can tell, according to witnesses, it happened some time between 7:45-8 p.m.,” Donini said. “We received a call at 9:16 p.m. from the nursing home. The charge nurse called us alleging that one of the employees had caught one of the residents there engaging in sexual conduct with one of the other residents, which isn’t, in itself, wrong, the only thing is, the victim was a mentally challenged 60 year old woman.”

Donini went through the series of events that happened surrounding the alleged rape. Both the suspect and the alleged victim list their addresses as 1242 Crescent Drive, Wheelersburg, meaning both were residents of the same nursing home.

“A male employee had caught the male (resident) in bed with a mentally challenged (female) adult,” Donini said. “Removed him from the room, took him back to his room, immediately informed his supervisor, who immediately informed us. We dispatched a deputy, then turned around and had a detective come out.”

A detective interviewed Sowards and according to Donini, he gave a verbal confession. He was then brought to the Scioto County Jail, arrested and charged with rape. His bond was set at $100,000.

Donini said he believes Sowards appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.