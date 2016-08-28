Owens runs for State Board of Education

GEORGETOWN, OH – Nick Owens officially announced his candidacy for the position of State Board of Education Member representing the 10th District. Nick Owens is a practicing attorney who works as an Assistant Prosecutor for the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office, primarily handling criminal cases.

“A quality education is the key to a successful and productive life. All children in the state of Ohio deserve an education that enriches their minds and prepares them for future prosperity. The building blocks for a vibrant Ohio start in the primary and secondary classrooms across our great state. We must never stop fighting tirelessly for the educational opportunities of Ohio’s children,” stated Nick Owens.

Owens grew up in Batavia, Ohio, located in Clermont County. He attended Batavia Local Schools from kindergarten through high school, and graduated in 2003. While in high school, Nick Owens attended college full-time as a post secondary student at the University of Cincinnati’s Clermont College. In 2005, Nick Owens graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Business with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration majoring in Finance and Real Estate. He was the first person in his immediate family to graduate with a college degree.

“I believe in our state and I believe in our public education system but we must do a better job of increasing our public high school graduation rates. It is no secret that young adults who fail to earn diplomas face substantial employment difficulties the rest of their lives. Further, we must face the reality that children are exposed to drugs and the drug epidemic on a daily basis. One of the best ways to combat this problem is to fully bring back drug education and awareness classes to students of all ages. We must educate our youth to identify drugs and their harmful effects,” said Owens.

The 10th District includes 17 counties (15 completely and 2 partially) for an estimated overall population of one million people. The list of counties is as follows: Adams, Brown, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Greene, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Pickaway (partial), Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton (partial).

Additional campaign information can be found at: www.ElectNickOwens.com

Nick Owens http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Nick-Owens.jpg Nick Owens