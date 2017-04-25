Clay wins sixth straight game, West edges Waverly

Monday

BASEBALL

Clay 11, East 2

Behind another excellent performance on the hill and at the plate, the Clay Panthers were able to roll to their sixth consecutive victory in a row as Clay swept the season series against East by taking home an 11-2 victory over the homestanding Tartans on Monday evening in Slocum in a SOC I bout.

Brody Riffe picked up the victory on the hill for Clay by striking out seven batters in his five innings of work. Riffe walked just two hits and one run by comparison as the senior used his efforts to grab another win on the hill, and went 1-for-4 at the plate with a sacrifice to aid his own cause. Dakota Dodds pitched the final two innings in relief and struck out a pair of batters to help lead the Panthers to the win.

“I was really proud of the boys (on Monday),” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “Brody had another really good game on the mound. We had him on a pitch count, so we went with Dakota over the final pair of innings, and he pitched well.”

Behind seven hits and 14 drawn walks, Clay continued its torrid pace at the plate as the Panthers’ 11 runs on Monday marked the fourth time in their last five affairs that Clay has scored at least 10 or more runs in a contest.

Grant Hempill continued his torrid pace from the six-hole as the senior went 2-for-4 from the dish while recording three RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Drew Hadsell didn’t record a hit in his lone recorded at-bat, but showed excellent plate discipline by drawing four walks, including one that led to a RBI, and scoring three runs.

“On the offensive side of things, we have really been trying to get the boys to be patient at the plate,” Cottle said. “That strategy paid off (on Monday) with 14 walks. Two seniors led us at the plate in Drew Hadsell and Grant Hempill. Drew has reached base in 11 out of his last 12 plate appearances, and Grant had some really key hits in the two-game series with East.”

In addition to Hempill and Hadsell, Dodds, along with Cole Gilliland, Keith Cottle, and Reece Whitley, joined Riffe in obtaining at least one hit on the evening. Dodds drew three walks on the day, knocked in a run, and scored once, Gilliland drew two walks and scored a pair of runs, Cottle added a run scored, and Whitley walked and obtained a hit in his lone plate appearance. McGwire Garrison drew two walks and Bradley McCleese — who ran for Garrison — scored in each of his appearances on base in running for Garrison.

Brayden Gifford and Tyler Winston led the way for East, with the former recording two hits and two runs scored in three trips and the latter accumulating two RBI on his 1-for-3 day at the dish. Drew Lowe also recorded a base hit in three trips, while Luke Bradley and Dylan Bailey each drew a free pass on the evening.

Clay played at Portsmouth on Tuesday evening and will continue its road swing when the Panthers play at Eastern on Thursday. East will play Notre Dame on Wednesday and Thursday.

South Webster 3, Valley 0

The South Webster Jeeps used another great pitching performance from Shawnee State signee Bradley Gee to obtain a 3-0 victory over the Valley Indians en route to obtaining the season sweep in Lucasville on Monday evening in a SOC II affair.

Gee, who threw six complete innings of scoreless baseball, held Valley to five hits on the evening while striking out five batters. The senior walked none to round out the excellent effort on the hill.

“Brad put together six great innings of work for us tonight,” South Webster head coach Ryan McClintic said. “He pounded the strike zone all game long and kept their hitters off balance. I’m really proud of the way he went out and competed tonight.”

After allowing a hit and walking a batter, Shane Zimmerman overcame adversity by forcing the Indians into a game-ending 1-6-3 double play as South Webster obtained the victory.

Trevor Coriell led the Jeeps’ efforts at the plate by going 4-for-4 with a RBI. Zimmerman, along with Jacob Ruth, Troy Boggs, and Blake Fulk, collected two hits apiece. Alek Blevins rounded out the South Webster efforts by collecting a base hit and a run during the contest.

The Indians were led by Jared Morrow, who went 2-for-3 with a triple during the contest. Jesse Jones, Kayden Mollette, Levi Whitt, and Bryce Williams all collected at least one base hit for Valley in the contest.

Valley hosted Notre Dame on Tuesday evening and will also play host to West on Wednesday in a SOC II conference affair. South Webster played Wheelersburg in a makeup contest at Wheelersburg and will host Waverly in what will be its third SOC II affair in as many days.

SOFTBALL

West 6, Waverly 2

Behind a complete game effort from Taylor Coleman, the West Lady Senators rebounded from a walkoff defeat at Waverly to claim a 6-2 victory over the Lady Tigers in a SOC II affair in West Portsmouth on Monday evening.

Coleman helped lead West to the victory as the junior threw a complete game three-hitter in the circle and only allowed two Waverly runners to cross the dish. Coleman also went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the contest.

Makayla White went 2-for-3 with a run scored to help aid the Lady Senators along, while Terra Butcher went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, a RBI, and two runs scored. Daisy Holsinger, Haleigh Throckmorton, and Madison Cochran all added hits for the Lady Senators, with Holsinger scoring a run and Throckmorton adding a RBI on her lone hit to round out West’s efforts.

West, who moved to 10-9 on the year and 6-6 in the SOC II, is scheduled to play at Valley on Wednesday evening.

Notre Dame 18, Green 0 (F/5)

The Notre Dame Lady Titans capped off an excellent showing in their series against the Green Lady ‘Cats by scoring 18 runs en route to sweeping the season series in a SOC I battle on Monday evening in Portsmouth.

Notre Dame, who pulled out to a 7-0 lead after the first inning of play, batted around twice in the contest thanks to the efforts of leadoff hitter Maggie Whitman, who went 3-for-3 with two RBI, a stolen base, and three runs scored. Whitman also threw a complete game three-hitter from the circle and struck out five to improve to 7-4 on the year in that area.

Maggie Hoover, Hagen Schaefer, Sydney Whitman, and Catelynn Ball all recorded multiple hits in the contest for Notre Dame, who improved to 11-5 on the year with the victory. Hoover scored two runs, Schaefer scored three runs, stole a base, and drove in three runs, Whitman drove in three runs while scoring one of her own, and Ball, like Whitman before her, also drove in a pair of runs to head the Notre Dame offensive attack.

Makayla Hadsell, Baylee Webb, and Paetyn Collins — who drove in two runs in the fifth inning on her RBI double — also recorded at least one hit for the Lady Titans. Hadsell scored three runs and Webb added a run of her own to round out the Notre Dame offensive brigade.

Notre Dame played Chillicothe Huntington Tuesday evening and will play at East on Wednesday in Slocum in what will be another SOC II bout.

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 4, Notre Dame 1

The Wheelersburg Pirates picked up another big conference win by defeating the Notre Dame Titans, 4-1, in a SOC affair that was played at the Daehler Tennis Courts on Monday evening at Shawnee State University.

In the first two singles slots, Wheelersburg got rolling early as Drew Jackson defeated Spencer Wilcox behind his excellent play, winning 6-0, 6-0. Mason Nolan followed suit in the No. 2 slot by taking home a 6-3, 6-2 win over the Titans’ Brandon Bennington.

On the doubles side of things, the Pirates continued their winning ways by claiming 18 of the 24 sets on the evening, with Ben Allen and Nic Jones claming a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Notre Dame’s Jacob Blau and Conner Maddon and the No. 2 doubles rotation of Seth Pertuset and Carson McCorkle doing the same with their 6-0, 6-2 victory over Katie Paterson and Joyce Zheng.

Notre Dame’s Toby Butler claimed the lone victory for the Titans behind his impressive play at the No. 3 singles slot, with Butler defeating Hunter Pistole, 6-1, 6-2 to give Notre Dame a game victory in the match.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Spencer Wilcox (Notre Dame) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) def. Brandon Bennington (Notre Dame) 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Toby Butler (Notre Dame) def. Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) 6-1, 6-2

No. 1 doubles — Ben Allen/Nic Jones (Wheelersburg) def. Jacob Blau/Conner Maddon (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 doubles — Seth Pertuset/Carson McCorkle (Wheelersburg) def. Katie Paterson/Joyce Zheng (Notre Dame) 6-0, 6-2

By Kevin Colley [email protected]

