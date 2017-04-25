Two injured in West Side crash

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident, including a 73-year-old woman who was life flighted to an area hospital.

The two-vehicle crash, heading eastbound on U.S. 52 in West Portsmouth closed one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on Tuesday evening as a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse rear-ended a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, which sent the two occupants of the Grand Marquis to the hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Carolyn Shupert, 73, of West Portsmouth, was heading eastbound on U.S. 52 in the left lane near Boland’s Mini Mart when Sarah Tilley, who was also traveling eastbound on U.S 52 in the left lane, struck Shupert’s Grand Marquis with her Chevrolet Traverse as Tilley was checking her mirrors for traffic less than a quarter-mile before the two cars were to pass the State Route 239 exit that takes traffic toward State Route 73.

Shupert, along with a 9-year-old juvenile, were injured in the crash. Shupert was flown to a hospital for treatment, while her 9-year-old passenger was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The exact location of both individuals was not known.

Tilley, who is 32 and is also from West Portsmouth, along with her two passengers, aged 12 and 4, were not hurt in the crash.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing as of press time.

Sarah Tilley, 32, of West Portsmouth and two juveniles, aged 12 and 4, were in this 2014 Chevrolet Traverse when it rear-ended a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by

By Kevin Colley

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

