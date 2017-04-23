Friday

BASEBALL

West 8, Waverly 2

Behind an impressive complete game performance from Mardy Knittel on the hill and three hits from Garrett Hurd, the West Senators continued their upward climb up the SOC II ladder as West took home an impressive victory over Waverly, 8-2, on Friday evening in Waverly.

While Knittel accumulated only two strikeouts in the contest, he was plenty efficient on the mound as the athlete threw 15 first-pitch strikes and allowed just four hits during his complete game performance. Knittel also added a pair of hits on the evening.

In addition to the performances of Hurd and Knittel, Dylan Bradford collected two hits and two RBI for West, while Cody Staggs added two RBI for the Senators. L.T. Maynard walked twice to cap off an excellent day for West.

With the victory, West improved to 9-6 overall and 6-5 in SOC II play. The pair will go at it in another SOC II bout as the Senators will play host to the Tigers on Monday evening.

South Webster 11, Valley 9

Behind nine runs over the first two innings of play, the South Webster Jeeps were able to withstand a seven-run third inning by Valley en route to a wild 11-9 victory over the Indians in SOC II conference play on Friday evening in South Webster.

Shane Zimmerman helped preserve the advantage and the victory by tossing four and one-third innings of one-run baseball. Zimmerman allowed five hits, walked none, and struck out four Valley batters while also going 3-for-4 at the dish with a RBI and three runs scored to obtain the victory.

“Shane did a great job in relief for us on Friday,” South Webster head coach Ryan McClintic said. “Valley kept putting the pressure on and he pitched us out of several jams.”

Trevor Coriell and Bradley Gee combined to go 4-for-7 at the dish with a double, two runs scored, and six RBI, while Alek Blevins, Jacob Ruth, and Matthew Shonkwiler each added a hit for the Jeeps.

“It was nice to put together a solid offensive effort on Friday,” McClintic said. “Some of our bats are starting to come alive after a slow start … it was good to see.”

Tanner Cunningham and Bryce Williams continued their strong seasons for Valley as Cunningham went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Williams also went 2-for-4 on the evening. Jesse Jones, who went 1-for-3 with three RBI, continued his tear, while Dakota Bowling and Jared Morrow went 2-for-4 and 1-for-3 at the plate, respectively. Morrow added a RBI to round out the Indians’ efforts at the plate.

Valley will host South Webster on Monday evening.

Clay 3, East 0

The Clay Panthers used excellent pitching performances from Keith Cottle and Dakota Dodds, along with a standout defensive effort, to win its fifth consecutive affair in as many days by taking a SOC I affair over the East Tartans, 3-0, on Friday evening in Rosemount.

Cottle, who obtained the start on the hill for Clay, pitched well across five and a third innings as the junior gave up just four hits, struck out five, and walked only one East batter on the evening. Cottle gave up three runs in the third inning but didn’t allow any additional Tartans to cross the plate en route to picking up the victory. Dodds came on to pitch the final inning and two-thirds and struck out four while only allowing one hit as the freshman earned the save.

“It was a great baseball game (on Friday),” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “Matt Miller (East head coach) is really turning the East program around. He has them playing really good baseball right now. For the second night in a row, we had only one walk and no errors. I couldn’t be more proud of our pitching and our defense. Keith really stepped up after giving up the three runs (in the third) and gave us five and a third quality innings. Then, Dakota came in and slammed the door to pick up the save.”

At the plate, Drew Hadsell and Grant Hempill continued to be major catalysts in the Clay lineup, with Hadsell going 3-for-3 with a walk, a RBI, and a run scored, while Hemphill went 2-for-3 with a walk and a RBI. Dodds, along with Cole Gilliland, Tanner Richards, and Brody Riffe, each recorded a hit on the day, with Richards driving in a run and scoring two on his own from the nine-hole. Dodds and Riffe each scored a run, while Gilliland and Riffe drew a walk to round out the offensive efforts for the Panthers.

“On the offensive side, Drew Hadsell and Grant Hemphill put together outstanding at-bats tonight,” Cottle said. “I’m very proud of those two seniors.”

As mentioned beforehand, East continued its strong efforts by putting up the first three runs of the contest in the top half of the third inning. Tyler Winston went 2-for-4 with a run scored from his leadoff position, while Brady Douthat went 1-for-2 at the dish with two RBI from the cleanup position. Zach Garrett (1-for-3) and Dylan Bailey (1-for-3, run scored), were among the additional standouts for an East squad that continues to make significant strides.

Drew Lowe battled through adversity to throw six full innings and struck out six while adding a RBI at the dish to round out the efforts for the Tartans.

East will host Clay on Monday evening in Slocum.

SOFTBALL

Notre Dame 4, Green 0

Behind two hits apiece from Molly Hoover, Alex Glockner, and Sydney Whitman, along with a complete game three-hitter from Maggie Whitman, the Notre Dame Lady Titans were able to obtain a 4-0 victory over an improved Green Bobcats squad in Franklin Furnace on Friday evening in a SOC I bout.

Hoover, who went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a RBI, and two runs scored, drove in Maggie Whitman with her RBI base knock in the third inning and then scored on a RBI double from Cassie Schaefer to cap off a crucial two-run third inning. Makayla Hadsell then scored in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Hadsell, Schaefer, and Maggie Whitman — who struck out 10 batters from the circle in the win — each went 1-for-4 at the plate. Sasha Lester and Catelynn Ball combined to draw three walks for the Titans, who improved to 10-5 on the year.

Green was led by Helen Bradley, Hailey Hammonds, and Logan Jones, who each collected a hit in three trips. Cassie Kellogg and Kirston Sparks each drew two free passes on the evening.

Notre Dame will host Green on Monday evening in Portsmouth.

Clay 11, East 1 (F/5)

As has been the case over quite a few affairs this season, the Clay Lady Panthers put all nine of its players in the hit column as Clay defeated East by an 11-1 tally in five innings on Friday evening in Rubyville.

Clay, who improved to 17-1 and 11-0 in conference play, was led by Julia Swain and Hannah Oliver, who combined to throw a one-hitter on Friday. Swain threw two innings and struck out four, while Oliver came on in relief of Swain over the final three frames and struck out seven batters while walking only one. The pair also combined to go 3-for-6 at the plate with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored to aid their own causes.

Cassidy Wells led the Lady Panthers at the dish as Wells went 3-for-3 with a triple, four RBI, and a run scored on the evening, while Swain, along with Bre Donahoe and Shaelynn Vassar, each collected a pair of hits. Donahoe went 2-for-3 with a double, a RBI, and three runs scored, while Vassar went 2-for-4 with two runs scored on the evening.

Jensen Warnock, Lila Brown, Elisa Collins, and Chloi Hayslip each joined Oliver in the hit column, with Warnock collecting a RBI and a run scored on her solo home run. Brown (1-for-3, triple, RBI, run scored), Hayslip (1-for-2, run scored), and Collins (1-for-4) rounded out the Clay efforts.

Peyton Helphinstine collected the lone hit for the Lady Tartans by going 1-for-3 on the evening. Maddison Mullins walked and scored the lone run for East in the second inning.

East will host Clay on Monday evening in Slocum.

TENNIS

Waverly 3, Wheelersburg 2

Despite a valiant effort, the Wheelersburg Pirates were not able to knock off Waverly from the ranks of the undefeated as ‘Burg fell, 3-2, in a tight conference affair on Friday evening.

The contest started off well for Wheelersburg as Drew Jackson continued to handle his business at the No. 1 singles slot, defeating Brandon Nibert, 6-3, 6-3, at the No. 1 singles slot.

However, even an adjustment in the Wheelersburg order wasn’t enough to shake up Waverly, as Seth Pertuset and Carson McCorkle were defeated in straight sets by Shane Hitchens and Alex Workman, respectively, as the Pirates fell behind by a 2-1 margin heading into doubles action.

And while the No. 1 doubles unit of Ben Allen and Nic Jones avenged their only defeat of the season in an impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory over Chase Downing and Ryan Dunn, it simply wasn’t enough, as Waverly claimed the victory behind the efforts of Andrew Workman and Braydon Stultz, who defeated Mason Nolan and Hunter Pistole, 6-0, 6-1, to claim the match for the Tigers.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Brandon Nibert (Waverly) 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 singles — Shane Hitchens (Waverly) def. Seth Pertuset (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Alex Workman (Waverly) def. Carson McCorkle (Wheelersburg) 7-5, 6-2

No. 1 doubles — Ben Allen/Nic Jones (Wheelersburg) def. Chase Downing/Ryan Dunn (Waverly) 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 doubles — Andrew Workman/Braydon Stultz (Waverly) def. Mason Nolan/Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) 6-0, 6-1

By Kevin Colley [email protected]

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

