Lady Falcons continue SOC II march, defeat Northwest

MINFORD – Over the balance of the year, the Minford Lady Falcons have showed off their balance and depth in a litany of different areas, especially from an offensive standpoint.

On Friday evening, Minford showed off those qualities again as the Lady Falcons kept their perfect record unblemished with a 15-5, six-inning victory over the Northwest Lady Mohawks on Friday afternoon in Minford. The win takes the Falcons record to 13-0 on the year and 10-0 in the SOC II, while Northwest fell to 5-9 on the season and 2-8 in the conference with the loss.

For Zoe Doll, who finished the day by going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI’s as well as pitching two innings, it’s all about how the group has come together for something that’s bigger than themselves. “It wasn’t just me,” Doll said. “It was the team as a whole. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. Everyone has each other’s back and I’m just glad we’re going strong.”

Picking up the win in the circle for Minford was Ariel Kingery. Kingery went two innings, allowing three runs including two earned on four hits. Kingery walked one batter and struck out two. Doll, who started the contest, and Madi Sifford, who closed the deal on the affair, also pitched during the contest.

“Our plan tonight was to use all three pitchers,” Minford head coach Preston Messer said. “They all did their job.”

A big, six-run, sixth inning allowed Minford to put the game away in mercy-rule fashion, as Kingery and Doll, along with Mary Pica and Tamara Burchett, all tallied RBIs in the final inning.

Laiken Rice was tagged with the loss for Northwest. Rice went five and a third innings allowing 15 runs on 12 hits.

At first, however, it was the Lady Mohawks who had the momentum.

Northwest wasted no time starting the scoring, plating a pair of runs in the first inning. Rice reached on a fielder’s choice and Addison Newman singled early in the inning. Alysa Robinson’s then followed with a single, which brought in Rice, and Newman scored on a wild pitch to give Northwest a 2-0 lead after an inning of play.

However, Minford answered in the second inning. Following a leadoff walk by Kingery, Doll singled through the left side, and both scored on a single by Hannah Tolle. Tolle advanced to third when a wild throw, in an attempt to nail Doll at the plate, sailed over the catcher’s head, and then scored when Hannah Thacker reached on an error. Thacker capped off the inning by scoring on a groundout off the bat of Melanie Fuhrmann to give Minford a 4-2 lead.

Northwest came right back in the third inning with another pair of runs, as Alexis Lute reached on an error and Newman singled, which set the stage for Megan Shultz to pick up two RBIs on a double to right center to tie the game.

But the Lady Falcons took the lead for good in the game’s middle stages, as Minford responded with two runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth. Doll and Sifford picked up RBI hits in third inning, while Emily Shoemaker and Kingery picked up RBI in the fourth frame. Shoemaker, along with Thacker and Brittani Wolfenbarker, were the beneficiaries in the fourth as Minford took a 9-4 lead after four innings of play and never relinquished the lead from that point forward.

The two teams will face off again on Monday in McDermott.

Minford’s Zoe Doll rounds third base and heads home in the second inning of Minford’s 15-5 win over Northwest Friday afternoon in Minford. Doll went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_runner.jpg Minford’s Zoe Doll rounds third base and heads home in the second inning of Minford’s 15-5 win over Northwest Friday afternoon in Minford. Doll went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Bret Bevins | Daily Times Minford third baseman Mary Pica runs down a foul ball in the second inning of the Lady Falcons’ 15-5 win on Friday afternoon over Northwest. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_catch.jpg Minford third baseman Mary Pica runs down a foul ball in the second inning of the Lady Falcons’ 15-5 win on Friday afternoon over Northwest. Bret Bevins | Daily Times