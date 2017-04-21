‘Burg continues strong tennis season

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 3, Valley 2

In yet another thriling conference tennis matchup, the Wheelersburg Pirates managed to come through once again by defeating Valley, 3-2, and thereby sweeping the season’s matchups between the two programs.

Drew Jackson, once again, handled his business at the top of the order by defeating Devon Bradley in straight sets without losing a game. However, Valley’s Christian Breech and Brandon Phillips pinned Wheelersburg back against the wall by defeating Mason Nolan, 6-2, 6-3, and Hunter Pistole, 6-2, 6-2, respectively to give the Indians the advantage.

Again, however, the Pirates’ doubles units proved to be too strong, as the first doubles unit of Ben Allen and Nic Jones defeated Austin Jones and Nate Crabtree by a 6-3, 6-2 count, and the second unit, which consisted of Carson McCorkle and Seth Pertuset, defeated Landon McBee and Kennedy McGraw, 6-1, 6-3, to claim the match for Wheelersburg.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Devon Bradley (Valley) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Christian Breech (Valley) def. Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 singles — Brandon Phillips (Valley) def. Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 6-2

No. 1 doubles — Ben Allen/Nic Jones (Wheelersburg) def. Austin Jones/Nate Crabtree (Valley) 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Carson McCorkle/Seth Pertuset (Wheelersburg) def. Landon McBee/Kennedy McGraw (Valley) 6-1, 6-3

West 4, New Boston 1

The West Senators’ tennis continued to plug away at its 2017 campaign in a successful manner by defeating the New Boston Tigers, 4-1, in a tennis matchup on Thursday evening.

R.J. Hayes, who started for New Boston at the No. 1 singles slot, was impressive in a straight-set victory over Leo Steins as Hayes defeated the talented hand, 6-1, 6-0.

However, after falling in his first set to Jaycee Carter, 6-3, Blaine Weaver changed West’s fortunes in taking the next pair of sets, 6-2, 6-0. Kane Lewis and the doubles pairings of Joel Durant and Chris Dials, along with Kim Tieman and Molly Taylor, won 36 of the 51 remaining sets to allow the Senators to take home the match.

No. 1 singles — R.J. Hayes (New Boston) def. Leo Steins (West) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Blaine Weaver (West) def. Jaycee Carter (New Boston) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Kane Lewis (West) def. C.J. Craft (New Boston) 6-1, 6-3

No. 1 doubles — Joel Durant/Chris Dials (West) def. Katie Wagner/Ashley Farney (New Boston) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 doubles — Kim Tieman/Molly Taylor (West) def. Issac Liks/Jeremy Coughlin (New Boston) 6-3, 6-4

BASEBALL

Valley 11, Northwest 5

The Valley Indians continued to get back on the right track by going to McDermott and claiming their second victory in as many days with an 11-5 win over the Northwest Mohawks on Thursday evening in a contest that was made up from April 4.

Valley was led by a solid effort at the plate as Dakota Bowling, Dalton Howard, Cayton Ruby, and Tucker Williams each collected two hits in the contest for the Indians. The quartet combined to go 8-for-13 at the dish against Northwest with eight RBI, with Ruby’s three RBI and Howard’s triple heading the charge for Valley. Bowling and Williams each collected a double in the contest, and Howard and Bowling each collected two RBI apiece.

Wade Gillette went 1-for-3 with a double and a pair of walks to lead the Mohawks from his leadoff position. Garrett Rowe and Nolan Marcum each went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Valley played at South Webster on Friday and will host the Jeeps on Monday. Northwest played at Minford on Friday and will, like Valley, turn around and host the same opponent on Monday when the Falcons make the trip to McDermott.

Green 12, South Gallia 1 (F/5)

The Green Bobcats continued their winning ways on Thursday evening by defeating South Gallia in a nonconference road affair, 12-1, in five innings to sweep both affairs.

Green was led by Drew Ramey, who put together an excellent performance on the hill by throwing a complete game three-hitter on Thursday. Ramey walked only one by contrast and needed only 51 pitches to accumulate the complete game performance.

Offensively, Tyler Darnell was electric at the plate and on the basepaths as the senior went 2-for-3 with four runs and three stolen bases, while fellow classmate Trevor Carver followed by going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Trevor’s younger brother, Tayte, added five RBI and a double on a 2-for-4 day at the dish, and Bryce Ponn capped off the effort by going 2-for-4 with a RBI.

Green moved to 13-3 overall with the victory preceding a showdown with Notre Dame on Friday evening. They’ll play at Rowan County (Ky.) on Saturday in what will be a doubleheader between the two programs.

SOFTBALL

Waverly 4, West 3

Even though the West Lady Senators took a 3-2 lead after five innings of play, West couldn’t hold the advantage as the Lady Senators were edged by Waverly, 4-3, in walkoff fashion on Thursday evening in Waverly.

West, who accumulated eight hits on the evening, was led by Makayla White, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Terra Butcher, who added a solo home run, RBI, and run scored in her 2-for-3 output.

Kayleigh Coleman, Daisy Holsinger, Madison Cochran, Briana Bricker, and Dreama Sadler each collected one hit for West, with Coleman and Sadler scoring on White’s double.

West, who fell to 9-9 on the year, will host Waverly on Monday.

Wednesday

BASEBALL

Notre Dame 8, Symmes Valley 1

Behind a poised effort from Tyler Speas on the hill and a two-hit, two-RBI effort from Tyler Shaw, the Notre Dame Titans were able to accumulate the season sweep over the Symmes Valley Vikings, 8-1, in a SOC I conference affair on Wednesday evening in Willow Wood.

Speas, who also put together a crucial 1-for-3 effort at the plate with two walks, a RBI and a run scored, overcame 10 Symmes Valley hits en route to throwing a complete game. The junior struck out seven Symmes Valley batters and needed only 91 pitches to score the victory from the hill.

“Tyler Speas threw an excellent game for us (on Wednesday),” Notre Dame head coach Drew Mader said. “He had great control of his fastball and curveball and kept the Vikings off balance all night. I credit our discipline at the plate and not swinging at balls to allow us to get on base and score when it was given to us. I give credit to Symmes Valley, they threw well and hit their spots on the mound, but we didn’t swing at pitches that would hurt us and that proved to be crucial in our own execution.”

Shaw, who accumulated his two RBI and two hits in four trips, was joined in the multi-hit column by Truman Hash, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and two runs scored from the eight-hole. CJ Corns and Grant Sparks each added a hit apiece for a unit that added a run in every inning from the fourth frame onward. Sam Kayser and Trevon Turner drew three walks apiece, while Cameron Rodriguez collected two sacrifices and a RBI that helped keep the Titans rolling along.

Notre Dame was 6-4 on the season before its matchup with Green commenced on Friday evening. They’ll play the Bobcats again on Monday.

By Kevin Colley [email protected]

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

