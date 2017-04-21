Valley’s Brown fired for harassment

The Valley Local School District has terminated the contract of Valley High School softball coach Tim Brown due to “behaviors prohibited by board policy,” including harassment, according to an official statement from the district on Friday afternoon.

Brown, who was in his second season as the head coach of the Lady Indians’ softball program, was let go after a formal investigation involving allegations of harassment were deemed to be true “by a preponderance of the evidence,” according to the statement.

Brown was given the option to resign by noon Thursday, but did not do so, leading the school board to officially let the second-year head coach go Thursday evening. Brown was paid for his service up to the date of his firing.

“Allegations were made that Tim Brown engaged in behaviors that potentially constituted harassment in violation of the Board’s policies,” the statement read. “Pursuant to Board policies, the District’s Anti-Harassment Compliance Officers conducted a formal investigation.”

When allegations were made that Brown had committed harassment, the Anti-Harassment Compliance Officers responded by “gathering information from over twenty witnesses, including the complainants, student-athletes, staff, administrators, third-party individuals, and Coach Brown,” according to the statement.

“It is recognized that Mr. Brown is knowledgeable of the game of softball and contributes many hours with our athletic boosters club; however, compliance with Board policies is required of all employees, including coaches,” the statement continued.

Valley’s home softball contest with Minford was not played as scheduled on Wednesday evening. While Valley Superintendent Scott Rolfe did not immediately respond for comment regarding whether or not the softball season would continue on as scheduled, no softball games are listed on the upcoming events schedule on the school’s main website, whereas the baseball unit has each of its contests through May 2 listed in the same area of the website.

Tim Brown was not able to be reached for comment regarding the matter.

