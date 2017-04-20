Valley upsets Minford, Notre Dame edges Symmes Valley

With the regular season winding down, conference affairs tend to heat up.

That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday evening in several affairs. Check out the contests that took place on Wednesday evening in the latest installment of the Daily Times roundup!

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Notre Dame 5, Symmes Valley 3

Behind another excellent hitting performance from Makayla Hadsell and an eight-hitter thrown by Maggie Whitman and Cassie Schaefer, the Notre Dame Lady Titans were able to take home a critical 5-3 victory over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings on Wednesday evening in Willow Wood en route to sweeping Symmes Valley in SOC I play.

Hadsell, who has been on a tear from the cleanup position, went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI, and a run scored for Notre Dame, who improved to 9-5 on the year with the win. Cassie Schaefer belted a homer to put up the Lady Titans’ first tally of the contest, and Hadsell followed with a double that scored Maggie Whitman and Baylee Webb — who each reached through walks — to put Notre Dame up by a 3-0 margin after two and a half innings of play.

Molly Hoover, Sydney Whitman, and Catelynn Ball each collected hits for Notre Dame, with Hoover stealing a base and scoring a run in the fifth to increase the Lady Titans’ advantage to a comfortable 4-1 margin. Whitman added a walk to round out the Notre Dame efforts.

Notre Dame will travel to Franklin Furnace on Friday to play Green in an SOC I bout.

Clay 7, New Boston 2

The Clay Lady Panthers’ softball program continued its excellent season on Friday evening as Clay held off a pesky New Boston squad to take home a 7-2 victory over the Lady Tigers on Bre Donahoe Night in Rubyville during an SOC I bout on Wednesday evening.

Donahoe, who is Clay’s lone senior, put together a fitting performance as the Lady Panthers’ lone senior went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored on her Senior Night. Her efforts, paired up with another standout pitching performance by Hannah Oliver (six innings, six strikeouts, one walk) allowed Clay to emerge victorious again.

Clay, who improved to 16-1 on the year and 10-0 in SOC I play with the win, was aided by the efforts of Jensen Warnock, who used a home run and a pair of doubles to accumulate a 3-for-4 day at the plate, along with two RBI and two runs scored. Shaelynn Vassar, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, joined Donahoe and Warnock in the multi-hit column.

Julia Swain and Chloi Hayslip each added hits for the Lady Panthers, with Swain’s double, RBI, and run scored on a 1-for-3 day at the dish heading the pair’s efforts. Hayslip also went 1-for-3 on the evening.

Madison Salisbury, Kayla Phipps, Taylen Hickman, Kaylee Stone, Tosha Poole, and Sammy Oiler all collected a hit for the Lady Tigers, with Phipps’ triple and an RBI base knock by Hickman heading the charge for a New Boston group that showed tremendous fight in the contest. Poole added six effective innings of softball in the circle to help aid Clay’s efforts in the circle.

Clay will travel to Slocum to take on East on Friday, while New Boston will host Western on the same day in a pair of SOC I bouts.

Northwest 9, South Webster 1

The Northwest Lady Mohawks continued their gradual improvement on Wednesday evening as Northwest used an excellent performance in all facets to sweep its season series with the South Webster Lady Jeeps by taking home a 9-1 decision in an SOC II battle that was held in South Webster on Wednesday evening.

Addison Newman led the charge for Northwest behind an excellent performance, as Newman went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, an RBI, and three runs scored. The freshman also threw a complete game two-hitter and struck out three while only allowing a single run to cross the plate behind a Lady Mohawk defense that didn’t commit an error on the evening.

In addition to Newman, Megan Shultz continued her torrid pace by going 2-for-3 at the dish with a two-run homer, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored. Lexi Lute and Alysa Robinson went 4-for-8 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored.

Caitlyn Hanes and MacKenzie Keller combined to go 2-for-5 on the day to head the South Webster efforts, with Hanes notching a triple on the day. Alicia Watson walked and later scored on a passed ball to account for the Lady Jeeps’ lone run on the evening.

Northwest played at Oak Hill on Thursday evening and will followed that contest with another SOC II bout at Minford on Friday.

BASEBALL

Valley 1, Minford 0

The Valley Indians rebounded from a tough loss to the Clay Panthers in an excellent manner by taking home a huge 1-0 victory over the Minford Falcons on Wednesday evening in Lucasville.

Tanner Cunningham led the way for Valley by shutting Minford down, as the sophomore threw a complete-game three-hitter to help lead the Indians to the victory. Jared Morrow collected two hits and Cayton Ruby notched the game’s only RBI as the Indians used their crisp play to take home a huge SOC II victory.

Despite the loss, Eric Cook continued the strong string of pitching performances for Minford as the senior notched nine strikeouts and only gave up three hits over the duration of the contest.

Minford will travel to Northwest for another SOC II contest on Friday, while Valley will travel to South Webster on Friday in an additional SOC II bout.

Green 3, East 0

In an excellent battle between two SOC II foes, the Green Bobcats used an excellent pitching effort from Bryce Ponn and a brilliant performance in relief from Trevor Carver to keep its undefeated SOC II record intact as Green defeated East by a 3-0 tally in Slocum on Wednesday evening.

Ponn, who received his first start of the year in his first official game with the Bobcats, pitched five and two-thirds innings on Wednesday, striking out five batters and walking just one en route to taking home his first decision of 2017. Trevor Carver threw an inning and a third in relief and struck out three to obtain the save while needing only 15 pitches to accumulate the feat.

At the plate, Carver went 2-for-2 on the day for the Bobcats, while Tanner Kimbler (2-for-4, RBI) and Hayden Whitis (1-for-3, RBI) proved to be difference-makers at the plate for Green. Whitis, in particular, added the go-ahead hit when the sophomore singled home Ponn in the bottom of the sixth.

As for East, the Tartans continued to show their tremendous improvement under Matt Miller. Zach Garrett, in particular, put together a tremendous performance by striking out six batters in a complete game effort and going 1-for-2 at the dish. Tyler Winston went 2-for-3 on the evening to round out another solid performance for the ever-improving Tartans.

East, who fell to 4-7 on the year but holds a solid 3-3 mark in SOC I play, will travel to Rosemount for a SOC I bout against Clay on Friday evening. Green, who improved to 11-3 on the year and 8-0 in the conference, traveled to South Gallia on Thursday and will host Notre Dame on Friday.

Clay 14, West Union 5

The Clay Panthers’ baseball program continued to establish excellent momentum for itself on Wednesday evening as Clay defeated West Union, 14-5, in a nonconference affair held in Rosemount.

After giving up two runs to begin the contest, Cole Gilliland came on to work the final six frames of action in relief and did so in an effective manner, as the senior allowed only seven hits and three runs (two earned) to help Clay recover from the initial deficit. Gilliland also went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, and three runs scored to head the Panthers’ offensive attack from his three-hole position, while Grant Hempill helped his teammate in that department by going 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, and a run scored.

“Cole really stepped up and had a big game tonight, both on the mound and at the plate,” Cottle said. “After throwing an inning (on Tuesday evening against Valley), he came in and gave us six quality innings (on Wednesday). I couldn’t be more proud of a young man. Grant had a really good night at the plate, as well.”

In all, eight of the 10 Panthers that recorded official at-bats reached base via a hit, with Brody Riffe collecting two hits and three runs scored to add onto a 13-hit day for Clay. Drew Hadsell, McGwire Garrison, Keith Cottle, Dakota Dodds, and Tanner Richards each collected a hit, with Garrison and Cottle combining to drive in four runs while scoring five of their own. Dodds added three RBI to round out a strong performance for Clay on the offensive side of the coin.

Clay, who improved to 6-6 on the season, will host East on Friday.

Coal Grove 16, Portsmouth 6 (F/6)

In a contest that was held at Coal Grove on Wednesday evening, the Portsmouth Trojans fell to the Coal Grove Hornets, 16-6, in six innings over in Coal Grove in an OVC bout.

Ryan Williams and William Sturgill combined to go 5-for-6 with three RBI, with the former adding a solo shot in the fourth inning and the latter adding RBI singles in back-to-back innings.

Portsmouth will play at Chesapeake on Friday evening.

TENNIS

Portsmouth 3, Wheelersburg 2

In a battle between two area titans, the Portsmouth Trojans bested the Wheelersburg Pirates, three games to two, in a tennis matchup held in Portsmouth on Wednesday evening.

As has been the routine, Drew Jackson proved to be outstanding in a straight-set defeat of Logan Carter, 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 singles slot. However, Allison Douthat and Ethan Haas came right back for Portsmouth as Haas’ straight-set victory over Hunter Pistole at the No. 3 singles position and Douthat’s victory over Nolan in the No. 2 singles slot gave the Trojans a 2-1 edge heading to the doubles affairs.

On the No. 1 doubles side, Ben Allen and Nic Jones teamed up for another victory as the pair edged Jacob Fraley and Dillan Shugert, 6-4, 6-3, to obtain a victory and tie the affair at two games apiece heading to the final doubles match. However, Portsmouth’s doubles team of Luke Rodbell and Tayte Pridemore persevered, as the pair held off a strong challenge from Wheelersburg’s Carson McCorkle and Seth Pertuset, 7-6, 7-5 at the No. 2 doubles slot to claim the match for the Trojans.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Logan Carter (Portsmouth) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Allison Douthat (Portsmouth) def. Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Ethan Haas (Portsmouth) def. Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Ben Allen/Nic Jones (Wheelersburg) def. Jacob Fraley/Dillan Shugert (Portsmouth) 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 doubles — Luke Rodbell/Tayte Pridemore (Portsmouth) def. Carson McCorkle/Seth Pertuset (Wheelersburg) 7-6, 7-5

Tuesday

BASEBALL

East 21, Western 0 (F/5)

Despite Wednesday’s defeat, the East Tartans certainly have a case as quite possibly the most improved unit in the entire county. That fact was proven on Tuesday evening, when East throttled Western by a 21-0 count in an SOC I affair held in Latham.

Tyler Winston and JD Hatcher helped set the tone for the Tartans on the mound, as Winston struck out four batters and only allowed a hit through three innings of play, while Hatcher, who struck out five batters in just two innings of relief work, finished off the affair by allowing no hits in a dominating pitching performance.

“I was really proud of the way we came out and played (on Tuesday evening),” Miller said. “In our last two outings (before our contest against Western), we didn’t play our best ball. However, the boys came out tonight, executed effectively, and played hard. We still have room for improvement, but as long as we continue to play hard and do things the right way, we will continue to get better.”

At the plate, East was led by numerous standouts, including Drew Lowe, who went 3-for-3 with two walks and four RBI, and Brayden Garrett, who went 3-for-5 with four RBI. Brady Douthat and Zach Garrett combined to go 4-for-7 with five additional RBI to help lead the Tartans to the monstrous victory.

Green’s Trevor Carver throws a pitch against Clay last Saturday. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_9A4J0193.jpg Green’s Trevor Carver throws a pitch against Clay last Saturday. Green’s Derrick Brown attempts to slide at home plate as Clay’s Reece Whitley gets ready to field the baseball. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_9A4J1052.jpg Green’s Derrick Brown attempts to slide at home plate as Clay’s Reece Whitley gets ready to field the baseball.

By Kevin Colley [email protected]

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7