Clay stuns Valley with three-run seventh

Come-from-behind victories are always thrilling to watch and behold.

On Tuesday evening, the Clay Panthers’ baseball program got to take part in such a feat as Clay used a three-run seventh frame to walk off against the Valley Indians, 10-9, in a thrilling nonconference battle. Check out the pair’s efforts and more on the Daily Times’ roundup!

Tuesday

BASEBALL

Clay 10, Valley 9

In a thrilling affair that featured five lead changes, the Clay Panthers rallied after allowing five runs in the top of the sixth by coming back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a walkoff single by Dakota Dodds, to claim a thrilling 10-9 victory over Valley in a nonconference affair held in Rosemount on Tuesday evening.

“This was a big win for our program,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “To come out in the seventh and get three runs against (Tanner) Cunningham was huge.”

Dodds, who pitched four and one-third innings of one-hit, four-strikeout baseball while only allowing two runs (one earned), used his game-winning base knock to drive in a pair of runs.

Drew Hadsell went 2-for-4 with a RBI while McGwire Garrison, Tanner Richards, and Grant Hempill all collected a hit and a RBI for Clay, while Bradley McCleese grabbed two RBI for the Panthers, who used a five-run fifth to take a 7-4 lead heading into the sixth frame.

Tanner Cunningham, Jared Morrow, and Bryce Williams all collected a hit for Valley, while Heath Greathouse (two walks, two RBI), and Tyler Mitchell (walk, RBI) helped Valley capture the lead, first in a three-run fifth that put the Indians ahead by a 4-2 margin after four and a half, then in a five-run sixth that put Valley in front by a 9-7 margin after six. Trevon Donini (three innings pitched, one hit, one earned run), and Jesse Jones, who pitched one strikeout and one walk in a basically spotless sixth frame, allowed the Indians to take the lead.

However, Dodds’ efforts, along with the performance of Reece Whitley in relief, allowed the Panthers to storm back and take the victory. Whitley gave up three earned runs in the sixth, but overcame the frame to retire the Valley side in order to set up the comeback.

“I’m really proud of Dakota and Reece,” Cottle said. “Dakota came up huge with the game-winning hit and Reece obtained his first career win. Reece struggled in the sixth, but he came back out in the seventh, threw strikes, and got a zero on the board to give us a chance to win it in the seventh inning.

Clay (6-6) hosted West Union on Wednesday evening and will play Notre Dame on Thursday in an SOC I bout in Rosemount. Valley hosted Minford and will play at South Webster on Friday.

Green 8, South Webster 4

Behind another impressive effort, the Green Bobcats were able to claim a victory between two Division IV foes as Green edged South Webster, 8-4, in a contest held in Franklin Furnace on Tuesday evening.

Tayte Carver, who struck out seven and walked only two on the day, proved to be a catalyst for the Bobcats in a complete game effort, while his older brother, Trevor, went 2-for-3 with three RBI to help aid Green (11-3) in its efforts.

Tanner Kimbler, who threw a complete game four-hitter and struck out nine while walking none in Green’s mercy-rule victory over East the night before to move to 4-0 on the hill, aided his fellow classmate by going 1-for-3 with two RBI. Kimbler went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Monday evening. Tyler Darnell and Drew Ramey combined to go 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored.

South Webster was led by Alek Blevins, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Jacob Ruth, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI. Shane Zimmerman, who also went 2-for-3, and Trevor Coriell, who went 2-for-4. Bradley Gee threw a complete game and struck out six while walking only one in the loss.

South Webster hosted Northwest on Wednesday and will also host Valley on Friday. Green made the trip to Slocum to play East on Wednesday and will travel to South Gallia on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Minford 10, Waverly 2

Behind another home run from Hannah Tolle and an additional bomb from Mary Pica, the Minford Lady Falcons cruised to a 10-2 victory over the Waverly Lady Tigers.

Tolle and Pica, along with Brittani Wolfenbarker, each collected three hits for Minford, with Pica going a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a double, a home run, a RBI, and three runs scored while Tolle went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Wolfenbarker added a double, two RBI, and a run scored in her 3-for-5 performance.

Ariel Kingery and Madison Sifford each clubbed two hits on the day for Minford, with Kingery adding a double and a RBI. Emily Shoemaker collected a hit, while Zoe Doll, Melanie Fuhrmann, and Hannah Thacker drew at least one walk and scored at least one run on the evening.

Doll, who pitched the final inning and a third in relief, picked up the victory after only allowing one hit and walking one batter in 18 pitches. Kingery pitched the initial five and two-thirds in the circle, allowing just six hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out two across 78 pitches.

Minford improved to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in SOC II play with the victory.

Notre Dame 12, Northwest 4

Behind a five-run first inning and a four-run third frame, the Notre Dame Lady Titans were able to take care of business with a 12-4 victory over the Northwest Lady Mohawks on Tuesday evening in McDermott.

Notre Dame was led by Makayla Hadsell, whose three hits in five trips were instrumental in Notre Dame getting out to an early 9-3 lead after three innings of play, while Baylee Webb added a pair of hits from the bottom of order, including a triple that scored a pair in the third inning and a double in the first frame, en route to a 2-for-4 day while adding a run.

In addition to the efforts of Hadsell and Webb, Alex Glockner went 1-for-3 with a leadoff triple, two walks, and four runs scored for Notre Dame, while Maggie Whitman, Molly Hoover, Cassie Schaefer, Sydney Whitman, and Catelynn Ball collected a base hit and scored a run for the Lady Titans. Maggie Whitman improved to 5-4 in the circle by collecting nine strikeouts on the evening.

Northwest was led by Megan Shultz, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles on the evening. Shultz accounted for all four of the Lady Mohawks’ RBI from the cleanup position. Addison Newman (2-for-3, walk, two runs scored), Laken Rice (1-for-4, two runs scored), Lexi Lute (1-for-3), and Hope Shepherd (1-for-2, walk) were among the additional standouts for Northwest on the evening.

Notre Dame, who improved to 8-5 on the year, traveled to Symmes Valley for a SOC I bout, while Northwest made its way to the eastern end of Scioto County in taking on South Webster.

TENNIS

Wheelersburg 3, West 2

In another hard-fought SOC II match on Tuesday evening, the Wheelersburg Pirates edged the West Senators, 3-2 in a tennis matchup that was played in West Portsmouth.

After taking an early advantage behind the abilities of Drew Jackson, who defeated Leo Steins by a 6-0, 6-0 count, West’s Blaine Weaver and Kane Lewis came back to defeat Mason Nolan and Hunter Pistole in straight sets by 6-4, 6-4, and 6-2, 6-1 tallies, respectively, to give the Senators a 2-1 advantage.

However, as with much of the previous matches, the doubles pairings of Ben Allen and Nic Jones, along with Carson McCorkle and Seth Pertuset, won their matches by 6-0, 6-0, and 6-4, 6-2 to take the game.

Additionally, in a rain delayed match from April 3, Mason Nolan and Kane Lewis resumed their match, with Nolan taking home the match, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, to take the match by a 4-1 tally.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Leo Steins (West) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Blaine Weaver (West) def. Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 singles — Kane Lewis (West) def. Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Ben Allen/Nic Jones (Wheelersburg) def. Joel Durant/Chris Dials (West) 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Carson McCorkle/Seth Pertuset (Wheelersburg) def. Molly Taylor/Kim Tieman (West) 6-4, 6-2

Monday

SOFTBALL

Northwest 9, South Webster 2

In the first contest between the SOC II combatants, the Northwest Lady Mohawks were able to defeat the South Webster Lady Jeeps, 9-2, in a bout between the two programs in McDermott.

Shultz and Newman, who combined for five of the Lady Mohawks’ eight hits against Notre Dame on Tuesday, wreaked havoc in the circle again as the former went 4-for-4 with a double and a RBI and the latter obtained a 3-for-4 day at the dish while pounding out a home run, a double, five RBI, and two runs scored.

Rice, who received the start in the circle as Northwest’s ace, struck out six batters while allowing only six hits in a complete game effort, and went 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored en route to helping her own cause.

For South Webster, Kaylee Hadinger went 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Bri Smith went 1-for-4 with an additional run scored. Katlyn Britton struck out seven Northwest batters in a complete game performance.

By Kevin Colley [email protected]

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

