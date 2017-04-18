Mohawks score big win over Jeeps

It’s always big when you can play your best baseball in conference play.

The Northwest Mohawks did just that on Monday evening when they claimed a 5-1 victory over the South Webster Jeeps at home en route to getting back on the right footing with their competitors.

Check their efforts, along with the No. 1-ranked Wheelersburg Lady Pirates and many others, out in the latest version of the Daily Times’ sports roundup!

Monday

BASEBALL

Northwest 5, South Webster 1

The Northwest Mohawks picked up arguably the biggest victory of any of the local teams on the evening as Northwest hosted South Webster and came away with a 5-1 victory.

Northwest was led by Aaron Maddy, who threw an effective ballgame from the hill. The senior struck out nine batters and gave up only one run, along with five hits, in a complete game effort. Maddy only needed 86 pitches to accumulate the feat, with the Mohawk defense aiding the cause by not committing a single error in the contest.

“Our guys played really well tonight,” Northwest head coach J.M. Storer said. “We put together some great performances at the plate, in the field, and on the mound. We didn’t commit an error in the field, which was a key to our success.”

At the plate, Nolan Marcum led the way from the five-hole by going 2-for-4 at the dish with three RBI, while three-hole hitter Wyatt Litteral went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI and a sacrifice. Leadoff hitter Will Gillette went 3-for-4 with three singles, and two-hole hitter Zach Rowe scored three runs while going 1-for-2 with a pair of free passes.

“Our top of the lineup continues to hit the ball well and does a great job of getting on base,” Storer said. “I was proud of our guys tonight in all aspects of the game. It was, by far, the best game that we’ve put together all season.”

Bradley Gee continued his effective play by going 2-for-3 at the dish from the five-hole, while leadoff hitter Alek Blevins went 1-for-2 at the plate and stole a base. Troy Boggs, who went 1-for-3 at the plate, singled home the Jeeps’ only run when the junior plated Trevor Coriell in the fourth. Coriell went 1-for-3 with a run scored in the contest.

The pair will meet up for a SOC II bout in South Webster on Wednesday.

Wheelersburg 5, West 0

In a pitching duel between a pair of rivals, the Wheelersburg Pirates came out on top by defeating the West Senators, 5-0, in Wheelersburg on Monday evening.

The contest was highlighted by an effective pitching duel between Kaden Coleman and Mardy Knittel, who went back-and-forth throughout the thrilling affair. Coleman struck out seven and allowed just four hits in a complete game effort, while Knittel went six full innings and held Wheelersburg to just one run outside of a four-run outburst in the second inning.

Cole Darnell collected three hits to head up the Pirates’ efforts, while Mack Dyer put together a two-hit, two-RBI performance to help lead Wheelersburg offensively. Trey Carter collected two RBI for the Pirates to cap another strong effort from Wheelersburg.

Garrett Hurd was one of four players to collect at least one hit for the Senators. Todd Williams, Cade McNeil, and Cade Powell each drew a walk for West.

The pair played each other on Tuesday evening in a SOC II bout in West Portsmouth.

Portsmouth 10, Fairland 5

After battling to a 2-2 deadlock with Fairland through four innings of play, the Portsmouth Trojans got the bats out and exploded for four runs in the fifth and three tallies in the sixth inning to claim a 10-5 victory over Fairland and the series sweep over the Dragons in Proctorville on Monday evening in a OVC contest.

Reese Johnson and Ryan Williams spearheaded the offensive efforts for Portsmouth once again as Johnson and Williams combined to go 5-for-9 with two doubles, six RBI, and three runs scored on the evening.

Despite only garnering one hit, Blake Wedebrook and Ty Oliver proved to be effective at the top of the order as the duo drew four free passes and scored four runs, with Wedebrook adding a single in the fifth inning. Mikey Potts and Vincent Schwamberger each collected a hit, with Potts collecting a pair of RBI, while Zach Basye and William Sturgill combined to draw three additional walks in the seven and eight holes. Bryce Wallace and Eric Purdy each collected a hit from the nine-hole, with Purdy pinch-hitting and collecting a hit in his only at-bat in the seventh frame.

Portsmouth will continue its road swing with a trip to Coal Grove on Wednesday.

Notre Dame 6, Symmes Valley 0

The Notre Dame Titans obtained another excellent pitching effort from CJ Corns — who threw a complete game four-hitter and struck out 14 Symmes Valley batters — en route to keeping its SOC I mark unblemished as Notre Dame moved to 5-3 overall with a 6-0 victory over the Vikings in Portsmouth on Monday evening.

In addition to striking out 14 and throwing the four-hitter, Corns only walked one to put up an astronomical 14-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Corns went 1-for-3 with two RBI and walked once to aid his own cause.

CJ Corns threw a great game for us today,” Notre Dame head coach Drew Mader said. “He was in command all game and didn’t try to overdue it. He let his defense play for him and in return he took control when he needed to, striking out 14 guys. When you only walk one in the game you can expect good results.”

Along with Corns, Drew Cassidy went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored for the Titans, while Tyler Speas added a 2-for-2 effort with two walks and a run scored. Sam Kayser and Cameron Rodriguez combined to go 2-for-6 with two walks, a RBI, and a run scored at the top of the order, and Truman Hash, Grant Sparks, and Tyler Shaw combined to draw seven walks and collect two RBI, with Hash collecting four free passes and a RBI on his own.

The duo will meet again on Wednesday as the Titans will travel to Willow Wood to play the Vikings.

Green 11, East 1 (F/5)

The Green Bobcats continued their tear inside SOC I conference play on Monday evening as Green used excellent efforts from the Carver brothers and Tyler Darnell to defeat East by an 11-1 tally in Franklin Furnace in a five-inning contest.

Green, who improved to 10-3 overall and 7-0 in SOC I action, was led by Tayte and Trevor Carver, who combined to go 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI on the evening. Darnell went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Bobcats to the victory. Green didn’t commit an error in the field of play.

Drew Lowe plated the only run for the Tartans as the senior went 2-for-3 with a RBI. East will play at Ironton and Green will host South Webster on Tuesday evening before reuniting for a SOC I bout in Slocum on Wednesday.

Clay 5, Ironton St. Joseph 2

Behind another excellent pitching performance from Keith Cottle and three-hit performances from McGwire Garrison and Grant Hempill, the Clay Panthers were able to pick up a nice nonconference victory by defeating Ironton St. Joseph, 5-2, in Ironton on Monday evening.

Cottle, who threw his second consecutive complete game in as many outings, struck out a dozen Flyers while walking only a pair during the contest for an astronomical 6-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio. The junior gave up just three hits and two runs (one earned) by comparison as Clay improved to 5-6 overall behind the stellar effort.

“It was great to get back on track with a win after the tough loss to Green on Saturday,” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “Keith pounded the strike zone tonight, and our hitters came alive with 13 hits in the ballgame.

Garrison, who went 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, and Hempill, who also went 3-for-4 with a RBI, led the hitting brigade, with Cottle (2-for-4, RBI, run scored) and Cole Gilliland (2-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored) joining the aforementioned pair in the multi-hit column. Dakota Dodds and Bradley McCleese each added a hit in three trips up to the plate.

The Panthers returned home to host Valley on Tuesday and will also host West Union on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Wheelersburg 3, West 0

Behind a 13-strikeout performance from Faith Howard, the newly-minted Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, who sit atop the first state rankings in the Division III AP Poll, defeated the West Lady Senators by a 3-0 tally on Monday evening in Wheelersburg.

Howard, who also allowed just three hits and walked one for a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, went 1-for-3 on the evening with a RBI to help her own cause.

Bre Klaiber went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Wheelersburg efforts, while Kasey Bergan (1-for-3, RBI, run scored) and Taylor Fannin (1-for-2, RBI) aided Howard in producing runs for the Lady Pirates. Kalle Coleman and Sarah Claxon each went 1-for-3 with a run scored on the evening.

Like Howard, Taylor Coleman was equally as effective for West in the circle as the junior matched Howard with a complete game of her own. Coleman gave up just seven hits and three earned runs in the loss.

Kayleigh Coleman led West by going 1-for-2 on the evening with a walk. Makayla White and Haleigh Throckmorton also went 1-for-3 on the evening.

The duo will get together again for another conference bout on Wednesday evening.

Minford 10, Valley 0 (F/5)

Like Wheelersburg before it, the Minford Lady Falcons continued its own tear amongst its SOC II competitors as Minford defeated the Valley Lady Indians, 10-0, in five innings in a SOC II bout.

Hannah Tolle proved to be an absolute menace on the diamond for Minford as the junior went 3-for-3 with two home runs, seven RBI, and two runs scored to help lead the Lady Falcons to the victory. Seniors Ariel Kingery and Mary Pica each went 2-for-3 on the evening for Minford, with Kingery driving in two runs and Pica going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base.

Madison Sifford obtained the start in the circle for Minford and threw five complete innings of two-hit softball for the Lady Falcons while striking out six and walking only two for a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Sifford, along with Melanie Fuhrmann, Emily Shoemaker, and Brittani Wolfenbarker, all collected a hit, with Sifford adding a double and Fuhrmann and Wolfenbarker scoring a run. Zoe Doll scored a pair of runs for the Lady Falcons to cap off the outstanding efforts.

Faith Brown and Kirbi Sommers recorded the lone hits for Valley, with Sommers stealing a base. Both units will play each other on Wednesday in Lucasville.

Notre Dame 10, Symmes Valley 3

The Notre Dame Lady Titans collected another big victory in SOC I play as Notre Dame defeated Symmes Valley by a 10-3 tally on Monday evening in Portsmouth behind a four-run first inning and a six-run fourth frame.

Notre Dame was led by Maggie Whitman, who led the way for the Lady Titans by going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored from her leadoff spot, and Cassie Schaefer and Makayla Hadsell, who each went 2-for-4 and combined for two RBI along with three runs scored on the evening.

Molly Hoover, Sydney Whitman, and Hagen Schaefer each collected a hit and at least one RBI for Notre Dame, who improved to 7-5 on the year. Hoover, in particular, collected two RBI and a run scored for the Lady Titans. Baylee Webb rounded out the Notre Dame output by going 1-for-3 with a run scored at the bottom of the order.

Notre Dame played at Northwest on Tuesday and will travel to Willow Wood for another contest against the Lady Vikings.

Clay 15, New Boston 0 (F/5)

For the second game in a row, the Clay Lady Panthers put all nine of its batters in the hitting column as Clay moved to 15-1 on the year and 9-0 in SOC I play with a 15-0 defeat of New Boston in five innings on Monday evening in New Boston.

The Clay efforts were led by Julia Swain, who threw a complete game one-hitter and struck out seven batters while walking only one to win her seventh decision in as many chances. Swain also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored on the evening.

Offensively, the Lady Panthers were led by Bre Donahoe, who went a perfect 4-for-4 at the dish with two doubles, five RBI, and a run scored. Lila Brown went 2-for-3 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored, Elisa Collins went 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI, and three runs scored, and Jensen Warnock also went 2-for-4 while adding a double, two RBI, and four runs scored to the table.

Shaelynn Vassar, Cassidy Wells, Hannah Oliver, and Chloi Hayslip all collected one hit on the day, with Wells collecting two RBI and Vassar adding a RBI and a run scored to the table. Hayslip and Oliver each scored a run to cap off the Clay efforts.

New Boston was led by Mariah Buckley, who went 1-for-2 at the plate. Tosha Poole pitched a complete game for the Lady Tigers.

The pair will meet again in another SOC I bout, which will be held at Rubyville. Clay will honor Bre Donahoe as part of its Senior Night festivities.

TENNIS

Portsmouth 5, Ironton 0

Behind another excellent effort, the Portsmouth tennis unit took home another 5-0 victory, this time over conference rival Ironton in an OVC bout.

Allison Douthat led the Portsmouth efforts by straight-setting Steven Scott of Ironton, 6-0, 6-0, to pick up the victory. Luke Purdy only lost one set en route to an easy victory at the No. 1 singles slot, and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Ethan Haas and Luke Rodbell only lost two sets as the pair claimed a nice victory over Aiden White and Elena Wilson.

For the match, Portsmouth won 60 of the 70 sets on the evening en route to continuing its strong campaign. The reserve doubles unit of Tayte Pridemore and Anthony Rodino also won its match.

No. 1 singles — Luke Purdy (Portsmouth) def. Trevin Dutey (Ironton) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 singles — Logan Carter (Portsmouth) def. Jacob Koerper (Ironton) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Allison Douthat (Portsmouth) def. Steven Scott (Ironton) 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Dillan Shugert and Jacob Fraley (Portsmouth) def. Jake Isaac and Alison White (Ironton) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Ethan Haas and Luke Rodbell (Portsmouth) def. Aiden White and Elena Wilson (Ironton) 6-2, 6-0

Minford 3, Wheelersburg 2

In another thrilling SOC II tennis affair, the Minford Falcons defeated the Wheelersburg Pirates, 3-2, in Wheelersburg on Monday evening.

Drew Jackson, who has been stellar at the top of the Wheelersburg singles lineup all year long, grabbed a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Caden Wilcox to begin the match before Minford rallied back to claim two straight-set wins behind the backs of Arrick Riffe and Alex Chan at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles slots.

Wheelersburg, however, wasn’t done. After winning their first set, 6-1, and dropping their second set, 6-4, the No. 1 doubles pairing of Ben Allen and Nic Jones came back to defeat Minford’s No. 1 doubles pairing in Dillon Shepherd and Zac Hammond by a 7-5 tally in the final set of the opening doubles match.

However, the No. 2 doubles pairing of Josh Muck, along with Josh Wiehle, were having none of it, as the pair allowed Minford to storm back and claim the win behind the pair’s straight set victory over Carson McCorkle and Seth Pertuset, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 1 singles — Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg) def. Caden Wilcox (Ironton) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Arrick Riffe (Minford) def. Mason Nolan (Wheelersburg) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 singles — Alex Chan (Minford) def. Hunter Pistole (Wheelersburg) 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Ben Allen/Nic Jones (Wheelersburg) def. Dillon Shepherd/Zac Hammond (Minford) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5

No. 2 doubles — Josh Muck/Josh Wiehle (Minford) def. Carson McCorkle/Seth Pertuset (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 6-4

Minford’s Hannah Tolle clubbed two home runs and drove in seven RBI to lead the Lady Falcons in a 10-0 victory over Valley on Monday evening. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Hannah-Tolle.jpg Minford’s Hannah Tolle clubbed two home runs and drove in seven RBI to lead the Lady Falcons in a 10-0 victory over Valley on Monday evening. Missi Wolfenbarker Clay’s Dakota Dodds attempts to field a pickoff play at first as Green’s Rylee Maynard attempts to get back to the bag. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_9A4J0320.jpg Clay’s Dakota Dodds attempts to field a pickoff play at first as Green’s Rylee Maynard attempts to get back to the bag. David Wellman | SportsNut Photos

By Kevin Colley [email protected]

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

