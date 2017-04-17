Bender wins bracket challenge, golf scramble upcoming

After another grueling and unpredictable NCAA Tournament bracket, most individuals’ tournament brackets took a big blow.

Sharon Bender, however, managed to keep her tournament bracket intact. The Portsmouth native took home the $200 grand prize by winning the 2017 Daily Times’ Bracket Challenge after going 46-17 overall and defeating the next-closest competitor by nearly 20 full points.

Bender, who describes herself as a basketball aficionado, only missed one game apiece in the Midwest and South regions en route to cruising to the Daily Times’ grand prize. She correctly called Middle Tennessee’s upset of Minnesota and Rhode Island’s victory over Creighton and also correctly predicted Oregon’s victory over Louisville, among others. Bender also was on the point in the 4-5 matchups, as she also picked three of the four correct winners in those contests in Florida, Purdue, and West Virginia.

Her favorite team, which is the Kentucky Wildcats, advanced to the Elite Eight. There, she correctly predicted that North Carolina — the eventual national champion — would defeat Kentucky to advance to the Final Four. Bender also picked the correct pair of national championship game participants in the Tar Heels and Gonzaga.

While Bender picked the Bulldogs instead of North Carolina, the pick still didn’t hold her back, as Bender still finished ahead of all comers. Bender was one of only four individuals to pick at or over 40 games correctly. and one of just two to pick at or over 45 games correctly.

SOUTHERN OHIO SHRINE GOLF SCRAMBLE SET FOR MAY 6

The Southern Ohio Shrine Club will be hosting its 28th annual Southern Ohio Shrine Golf Scramble Tournament at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Shawnee State Golf Course in McDermott.

The tournament, which is held for all who would like to participate, will award first, second, and third place prizes for all who participate.

A skins game, along with a team putting contest, will be included in a fee. There will also be skill hole prizes, hole in one prizes, and a laundry list of draw prizes offered at the tournament. The golf committee is looking for sponsors, including a tee sign sponsor, a skill prize hole sponsor, a team sponsor, and a donation to cover door prizes that will be given away. There will be five skill prize holds available for a donation of $300 with a sponsor designated to each skill hole. This amount goes to provide a skill prize of $150 and covers the cost of sponsoring the advertisement on the hole and support of the golf scramble itself.

A cook out at the club will be available after the tournament, and refreshments will be provided all day. Please make all checks payable to the Southern Ohio Shrine Club, c/o Golf Committee, P.O. Box 1052, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

The total cost for a foursome is $280. For more information, call Chris Goins at (740) 357-8796, Don Adams at (740) 353-7126, Mike Craigmiles at (606) 585-6181, John Underwood at (740) 935-0680, Dr. William M. Wolery at (740) 353-6154, R. Michael Osborne at (740) 357-6588, or Mike Crabtree at 1-937-763-1698.

Sharon Bender (right) won the Daily Times' Tournament Bracket Challenge. Bender is a native of Portsmouth and is a huge fan of the Kentucky Wildcats.

