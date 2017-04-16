West sweeps weekend; Clay picks up pair

Sweeping one doubleheader is nice.

Sweeping two of them, however? That’s even better.

That’s exactly what West High School has in today’s version of the Daily Times’ sports roundup as the West baseball and softball programs swept Georgetown on Saturday in home bouts. Check out each of their efforts, along with the Clay baseball and softball programs, a thrilling contest between West and South Webster softball, and the efforts of the baseball clubs at Green and Portsmouth right here!

BASEBALL

Saturday

West 11, Georgetown 5

After trailing by a 5-4 count entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the West Senators found a way again as West used crooked numbers in the fifth and sixth innings to take home an 11-5 victory over Georgetown in the first game of a doubleheader at West on Saturday.

On the hill, Cade Powell and Todd Williams overcame adversity to record 14 strikeouts on the hill over seven innings. Each player struck out seven batters apiece, with Williams obtaining the victory in three innings of relief.

Williams, along with Mardy Knittel and Cody Staggs, collected two hits apiece, with Williams and Staggs collecting two RBI apiece, to help lead West to a four-run fifth inning and a three-run sixth frame.

West 21, Georgetown 2 (F/5)

In the second affair of the day, West left no doubt as to how the game was going to be played out as the Senators throttled Georgetown by a monstrous 21-2 count in five innings behind an astronomical 15-run third inning.

Williams, along with Dylan Bradford, proved to be hard to stop on the day as Williams’ four hits and three RBI, along with Bradford’s three hits and four RBI, led West to an easy victory. Bradford also threw a complete game from the hill and struck out nine while only allowing two hits in a complete game effort.

West moved to 8-4 on the year with the victories.

SOFTBALL

West 7, Georgetown 0 (F/5)

The West baseball unit, however, wasn’t the only one to enjoy success on the weekend, however, as the West softball program took home both games of a doubleheader with the Georgetown softball program in West Portsmouth on Saturday.

Taylor Coleman used another excellent pitching performance to pick up the victory as the junior threw a complete-game three-hitter and walked just one batter in the victory. Coleman needed only 53 pitches to finish the job.

The pitching hand also led her unit at the plate as the ace went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored, while Terra Butcher went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Makayla White, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Kayleigh Coleman, who went 1-for-3 with a run scored, Haleigh Throckmorton, who scored a run and added a RBI on a 1-for-2 day at the dish, and Madison Cochran, who went 1-for-2, were the additional standouts.

West 5, Georgetown 4 (F/5)

After falling behind by a 4-0 tally in the opening half-inning of its contest against Georgetown, the West Senators rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win in walkoff fashion as West took home a 5-4 victory in its second affair.

Again, Taylor Coleman proved to save the day as the senior came on in relief to pitch four and two-thirds innings of outstanding softball, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out three to pick up both wins in the doubleheader.

At the plate, Butcher proved to be a key cog in getting West back in the contest, as her three-run shot in the first inning immediately closed the Georgetown advantage to a 4-3 count by the end of the first frame. Throckmorton, Kayleigh Coleman, and Daisy Holsinger each picked up a base hit on the evening, with Holsinger driving in a run in a wild affair. All four of West’s hits were either triples or home runs.

West moved to 9-6 on the season with the victories and will play at Wheelersburg on Monday evening.

Friday

BASEBALL

Clay 14, Western 0 (F/5)

Behind an excellent complete game performance from Keith Cottle and a six-run third inning, the Clay Panthers were able to run-rule the Western Indians, 14-0, in five innings during a SOC I contest on Friday evening in Latham.

Cottle, who had a splendid game on all fronts, likely put together his best performance in a Clay Panther uniform by striking out an astronomical 10 batters and throwing one-hit baseball over the five innings. Cottle also went 4-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored in the contest.

“Keith had a great game (on Friday),” Clay head coach Marc Cottle said. “He kept Western off balance all night pitching-wise and went 4-for-4 with three RBI.”

Seven of Clay’s 10 players that participated in the contest notched base hits during the contest, with McGwire Garrison going 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored and Dakota Dodds going 2-for-2 with a RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Bradley McCleese, Brody Riffe, and Reece Whitley each notched a hit and two RBI while combining to go 3-for-6 at the dish, and Cole Gilliland rounded out the lineup by accumulating a hit and a RBI.

“Overall, I was really pleased with our hitting (on Friday),” Cottle said. “Every hitter contributed in some way.”

Ironton 4, Portsmouth 3

After taking home a 6-1 victory over South Point at home on Thursday, the Portsmouth Trojans weren’t able to continue that momentum on the road as Portsmouth fell to Ironton, 4-3, in an OVC battle on Friday in Ironton.

Despite the loss, Ryan Williams continued his strong season on the mound as the senior threw a complete game seven-hitter. Williams struck out six, allowed just two extra base hits, and allowed no earned runs over the course of the affair while also going 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly at the plate.

In addition to Williams, Vincent Schwamberger’s 2-for-3 efforts were also vital for the Portsmouth offensive attack, while Zach Kinney, William Sturgill, and Reese Johnson each obtained a base hit at the plate.

Racine Southern 5, Green 2

In a nonconference battle in Meigs County, the Green Bobcats weren’t able to notch a tough road victory over Racine Southern as Green fell, 5-2 on Friday evening in Racine.

Despite the loss, Rylee Maynard put together a good pitching performance for Green as the junior threw five and two-thirds innings and struck out two batters while walking only one. Tanner Kimbler and Trevor Carver combined to go 3-for-4 with two RBI to help the Bobcats take a 2-0 lead after three innings of play before Racine Southern made its run.

SOFTBALL

West 13, South Webster 6

Behind a 3-for-4, three-RBI day from Holsinger, the West Lady Senators pulled off a SOC II victory on Friday evening in an exciting affair with South Webster, 13-6, in West Portsmouth.

Holsinger, who also scored a run during the affair, cranked out the game’s lone double, while Taylor Coleman helped her cause by going 2-for-2 with two walks, a RBI and two runs scored.

Kayleigh Coleman, along with Butcher, Throckmorton, White, and Madison Williams, all obtained at least one hit during the affair, with Coleman adding two walks and three runs scored and Williams scoring a pair of runs in her own right. Butcher, Coleman, and White all added a RBI for the Lady Senators as West scored nine straight runs to close the game out in its favor.

South Webster, who took a 6-4 lead after three and a half innings of play, received a fantastic effort from the top of its lineup. Kaylee Hadinger went 4-for-4 on the day and scored three runs, while Mikaylah Belford (2-for-3, three RBI, run scored) and Brianne Smith (2-for-4, two RBI) helped bring Hadinger across with their excellent play. Caitlyn Hanes and Lauren Hill combined to go 4-for-8 on the day with a RBI and two runs scored.

Clay 11, Western 0 (F/5)

The Clay Lady Panthers continued to show why they are one of the best softball programs in the entire Southeast District on Friday evening as Clay blanked Western, 11-0, in five innings in Rubyville as part of a SOC I tilt.

In the circle, it was another day, another dollar for Hannah Oliver as the sophomore racked up another complete game shutout. Oliver struck out 11 batters, allowed just two hits, and walked only one en route to moving to an 8-1 overall record on the year.

At the plate, all nine of the players in the batting order for the Lady Panthers recorded at least one hit on the evening, with Jensen Warnock leading the way by going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored. Cassidy Wells followed with her own 2-for-3 day at the dish while recording a triple and two runs scored.

In addition to Warnock and Wells, Oliver, along with Lila Brown, Elisa Collins, Bre Donahoe, Chloi Hayslip, Julia Swain, and Shaelynn Vassar all recorded a hit. Brown, Donahoe, and Vassar scored two runs apiece with the latter adding a triple, while Swain’s double capped off the notable statlines for the contest.

With the victory, Clay improved to 14-1 and 8-0 in the SOC I. The Lady Panthers will play at New Boston on Monday evening.

West’s Kayleigh Coleman plants her front foot as she gets ready to swing at a pitch against Minford on Thursday. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_rsz_dsc_0694.jpg West’s Kayleigh Coleman plants her front foot as she gets ready to swing at a pitch against Minford on Thursday. Kevin Colley | Daily Times

By Kevin Colley [email protected]

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7