Tight affairs dot Thursday evening action

In baseball, a true testament to a team’s character is its performance against conference competition.

On Thursday evening, the East, Green, and Portsmouth baseball clubs showed off their character in spades as the trio each took home tight conference affairs against Symmes Valley, Eastern, and South Point, respectively en route to boosting their efforts.

Check out their contests along with the Clay softball and Portsmouth tennis units in today’s version of the Daily Times roundup!

Wednesday

BASEBALL

East 3, Symmes Valley 2

After trailing by a 2-0 count after the first inning of play, the East Tartans came back and picked up another huge SOC I victory by edging the Symmes Valley Vikings, 3-2, in a thrilling contest over in Slocum.

Zach Garrett picked up the win for East on the hill by striking out nine batters and allowing just one hit while going the entire distance, while Brady Douthat and Drew Lowe showed their excellent plate discipline by combining to go 2-for-2 on the evening with three RBI and four walks. Two of those RBI scored Tommy Lambert, who added the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth frame.

“I’m extremely happy with our ability to rebound from a tough loss (on Wednesday),” East head coach Matt Miller said. “Zach threw the ball extremely well tonight. He had a rough first inning where he had a hard time finding his location, but once he did, he was able to put together six shutout innings.:

Tyler Winston and JD Hatcher each collected a hit for the Tartans, who moved to 3-4 on the year and 2-1 in SOC I action.

“Defensively, we played much better, and offensively, we put the ball in play,” Miller said. “We still have some work to do, but we are getting there.”

East played at Raceland (Ky.) on Friday and will travel to Franklin Furnace for another SOC I battle against Green.

Portsmouth 6, South Point 1

Behind a 3-for-3, three-RBI day from leadoff hitter Blake Wedebrook and an excellent pitching performance from Chris Johnson, Zach Kinney, and Ryan Williams, the Portsmouth Trojans picked up a huge OVC victory over the South Point Pointers on Thursday evening in Portsmouth to rebound a day after dropping a contest to the Gallia Academy Blue Devils.

In addition to his perfect performance at the dish, Wedebrook also scored two runs from the basepaths to lead the efforts for the Trojans. Ty Oliver (2-for-4, run scored), Mikey Potts (2-for-3), and Vincent Schwamberger (2-for-3, two runs scored) all collected multi-hit days for Portsmouth, while Kinney and Reese Johnson each collected a base hit on the evening. Bryce Wallace added a walk and a run scored to round out the offensive efforts for Portsmouth.

Johnson, who threw three innings in the start, obtained the victory by allowing just one hit and walking one. Kinney and Williams combined to throw the remaining four innings in relief, allowing just three hits combined. Williams notched three strikeouts over the final two innings of play on his own as the trio combined to throw 93 effective pitches in the victory.

Portsmouth will continue OVC play on Friday with a road bout at Ironton.

Green 4, Eastern 2

The Green Bobcats used an outstanding pitching performance from the Carver brothers (Tayte and Trevor) to notch a 4-2 victory over the Eastern Eagles on Thursday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Tayte Carver, who improved to 2-1 on the season with the victory, got the start and struck out eight Eastern batters in five innings of work. Trevor Carver then pitched the final pair of frames, accumulating five strikeouts in his own right to pick up the save. The pair didn’t walk a single batter during the contest and combined to go 4-for-7 with a double and three RBI.

Tyler Darnell went 2-for-4 on the day for the Bobcats, who improved to 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the SOC I with the victory. Green played at Racine Southern on Friday and will travel to Clay on Saturday for a makeup affair.

SOFTBALL

Clay 3, Waverly 2

After collecting another big SOC I victory over Western on Wednesday evening, the Clay Lady Panthers followed that victory up by edging a much larger unit as Clay defeated Waverly by a 3-2 score on Thursday evening in Waverly.

The Lady Panthers were led by another excellent pitching performance from Hannah Oliver, who followed up her no-hitter against Green with a complete game performance that saw the sophomore strike out seven batters and walk none en route to the victory.

At the dish, Shaelynn Vassar led the way for Clay by going 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Elisa Collins went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Julia Swain (two RBI on two sacrifice flies), Bre Donahoe (1-for-3) and Jensen Warnock (1-for-2) combined for four RBI on the evening, with Warnock adding a run scored. Chloi Hayslip went 1-for-3 to complete the Lady Panthers’ efforts.

Clay, who is 13-1 on the year, will host Western on Friday evening.

TENNIS

Portsmouth 5, Unioto 0

The Portsmouth Trojans’ tennis unit followed up a thrilling 3-2 victory over Wheelersburg with a dominating victory over Unioto, 5-0, on Thursday evening.

Portsmouth won 60 of the 71 sets that it played on Thursday against the Sherman Tanks, with Luke Purdy and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Jacob Fraley and Dillan Shugert winning in straight sets.

No. 1 singles — Luke Purdy (Portsmouth) over Brayden Warren (Unioto) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Logan Carter (Portsmouth) over Brett Moore (Unioto) 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Allison Douthat (Portsmouth) over Xi Xi McKell (Unioto) 6-2, 6-1

No. 1 doubles — Jacob Fraley and Dillan Shugert (Portsmouth) over Jacob Shuman and Caitlyn McKell (Unioto) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Ethan Haas and Luke Rodbell (Portsmouth) over Caroline Thiel and Montana Myers (Unioto) 6-2, 6-0

By Kevin Colley [email protected]

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930