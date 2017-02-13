Bobcats celebrate the real victories despite loss

It was a night of accomplishments and disappoints as the Green Lady Bobcats faced off against Rose Hill Christian Academy Friday night. The Bobcats had played Rose Hill earlier in the week and scored their only win of the season. As they face the competitors again, the Bobcats were hoping for another victory, especially for one deserving teammate. Unfortunately, Green lost the match 47-44.

“We were hoping for the win,” Head Coach Melissa Knapp stated. “It was rough. We underestimated No. 10 Natalee Fyffe. She wasn’t a factor last game.”

Knapp also credited the loss to fatigue, explaining that the players had worked so hard over the past week.

Despite being worn out, the girls played with heart.

“That’s the hardest they’ve played all week,” Knapp commented as she also explained that they were in tears after. “I have to be proud of them and their effort.”

The team had really come together in hopes to win the game for fellow teammate Kaylynn Blizzard who scored her 1000th point Friday night. To the team, the best way to honor her hardwork and contributions to the Bobcats was to give her a perfect memory, making her shot at home during a big win. However, as Blizzard celebrated with her fellow Bobcats and family, the support surrounding her was clear.

Green will carry a 1-21 record into tournaments. The Bobcats will play in tournament on Wednesday at Racine Southern.

By Nikki Blankenship [email protected]

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

