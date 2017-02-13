1000 points for a fan

After some time reflect, Ali Hamilton says scoring her 1000th career point was a “bittersweet” suprise.

For Hamilton, a junior at New Boston, basketball is a family passion. She first started playing with her dad Steve Hamilton when she was only five-year-old girls eager to be like her big sisters.

“I always loved watching my sisters play, and I fell in love with the game,” Hamilton commented.

Then, when she was 13, she watched as her sister scored her 1000th point. Hamilton couldn’t wait until that was her, but at the same time, she was always more focused on contributing to her team.

This young, driven athlete scored that monumental point on Feb. 2 in a game against the East Bobcats. Unlike other players to achieve the milestone, Hamilton says she didn’t even know she was going to until about a week before. It was her grandma who kept count and told Hamilton how close she was.

Entering the game with Green, Hamilton knew she only needed 11 more.

“I was so nervous at first,” she remembered.

However, it was then that the ball player remembered who she was working so hard for. Hamilton scored 25 points that game as her grandma watched from the stands.

Hamilton’s grandma has been counting her points and cheering her toward this moment since Hamilton was only a freshman. In March, this supportive grandma will go into the hospital for heart surgery. Before going in, she wanted nothing more than to see her granddaughter’s accomplishment, to see the pride in her face when she made that basket. Now, that Hamilton has scored that biggest point thus far of her life, she is left to face the difficult time her grandma must endure.

Entering the most important time of the season, Hamilton knows her grandma would want her to continue to play her best.

“I really want to make a good tournament run with my team,” she commented.

Hamilton is also looking further into the future, hoping that her hard work on the court will help her to accomplish her goal of playing basketball in college, where she wants to study medicine.

With her 1000th point under her belt, her goal always in mind and the support of her grandma, Hamilton and the New Boston Tigers are preparing to some tournament wins.

Hamilton scored her golden point in a matchup against East. New Boston's Ali Hamilton celebrates with her team after scoring her 1000th varsity career point.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653

