Playing like Champs

The Notre Dame girls basketball team played some real Titan basketball over the weekend, ending the season with plenty to be proud of. The Titans beat East in a second game since beating East last Tuesday and becoming the Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) Champions. Notre Dame beat East 65-44 Friday night.

“It was a good win for us in a tough place to play. It felt like it took us a little while to get used to the size of the court and how we could space offensively; we didn’t get off to a good start but East did. Eventually, we settled in and we able to take control of the game in the 2nd and 3rd quarters,” Notre Dame Head Coach JD McKenzie stated.

Leading the way to the win was Lexi Smith with 19 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Katie Dettwiller and Hagen Schaefer also brougth a lot to the game. Dettwiller scored 16 points and had 16 rebounds and three blocks. Schaefer has 11 points, four rebounds and four steals.

“Give East a lot of credit they were ready for us and took it to us early but we were able to settle down and get defensive stops and be more efficient offensively. Im really proud of the girls for being able to win the SOC for the 3rd consecutive season and also to go undefeated in the league for the 2nd stright season.” McKenzie commented following the game.

The girls hit the court again on Saturday night when they faced off against the Piketon Redstreaks. The Titans dug deep and fought their way to another victory.

“It was a great win for our girls heading into tournament play. Piketon is a very solid team that is well coached and we planned for a tough physical game,” McKenzie commented.

Schaefer led the girls over Piketon. She scored 19 points and had six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Of course, Dettwiller and Smith continued to play with strenght as they have all season. Dettwiller scored 12 points, had 12 rebounds and had eight blocks. Smith scored 11 and contributed seven rebounds.

McKenzie was proud of all his players, stating, “Our girls really stepped up to the challenge and took it right to them in the first quarter holding Piketon to 3 points. Katie was huge in the middle for us blocking and changing shots. We had a pretty balanced attack all night and shot the ball pretty well. I was especially proud of our seniors Hagen and Catelynn they really lead us tonight with their energy and the other girls fed off of it. I am ecstatic that they were able to play their last game at home and walk away with a big win. We couldn’t be happier for them.”

The Titans will carry a record of 21-1 (14-0) as they go into the sectional final at Northwest on Thursday.

