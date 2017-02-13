SSU wins indoor track and field events at Marietta Open

Shawnee State track and field continued their indoor season on Saturday when they ran at the Marietta University Alumni Open.

Seth Farmer was the standout performer for the Shawnee State men, winning two events. Farmer finished first in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:01.30, and would also finish first in the mile run with a time of 4:22.98. Mark Scout finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet 5.75 inches.

Anna Havranek saw her success in cross country spill over into track and field as she finished first in the 3000 meter run. Havranek finished with a time of 10:45.42. Alyssa Taylor also won an event, finishing first in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:33.75. Taylor also finished second in the mile run.

Shawnee State track and field returns to action on Saturday, February 18th when they participate in the Mid-South Conference Championships. The Championships will be held at Capital University in Bexley.