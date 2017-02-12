Rio Grande’s Smalley recognized for 500th win

University of Rio Grande women’s basketball head coach David Smalley was honored prior to Tuesday night’s game against Indiana University East at the Newt Oliver Arena after recently recording the 500th win of his career.

Smalley got the milestone win in his squad’s 93-82 victory over Asbury University on Jan. 24.

As a result of the win, Smalley – who is in his 25th season – saw his career record climb to 500-292. He ranks fourth on winningest active coaches’ list for NAIA Division II women’s basketball coaches.

“To be honest, I was glad to get it out of the way,” Smalley said following the game. “There’s been so many great players and great coaches over the years – you don’t get to this point by just showing up every day by yourself – and I’ve really been blessed to have a lot of good people involved in the program.”

Nearly 100 people – including former players and community members – attended a post-game reception following Tuesday’s game, in which the RedStorm toyed with an upset before falling 106-96 to the 20th-ranked Red Wolves.

“It’s been a fun ride over the years,” said Smalley, who earlier this year was one of three active coaches at school named to its Athletic Hall of Fame. “I saw some people in the stands tonight who I hadn’t seen in a while. I don’t really care a whole lot for all of it, but it’s good for our program and that’s what it’s all about – the players, the coaches and my family. I’ve been around for almost 800 games. Who knows, maybe I’ve got another 200 in me before it’s time to sit around on the porch.”

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_smalleyhonored.jpg