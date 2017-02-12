Bobcats claw through Tigers

There were some big cats on the floor Friday night, but the New Boston Tigers just couldn’t stop the Green Bobcats. Green beat the Tigers at home with a final score of 70-40.

“We did a really good job finding our scorers, getting out in transition, setting good screens at the top of their zone and our bigs dominated inside,” commented Green Head Basketball Coach Dirk Hollar.

Green had severa offensive and defensive players that stepped up to assist with the win.

“Aaron Johnson and Justin Deerfield were very aggressive on the offensive and defensive boards. They gave us so many extra opportunities by rebounding and kicking to our shooters and they finished inside,” Hollar stated. “Aaron Johnson had 8 and Justin Deerfield had 5 but every rebound they secured and made great outlet passes to our guards to push the pace.”

Though Johnson and Deerfield were great assests throughout the evening, Hollar explained that the duo were far from alone is securing this win. In fact, it was Tanner Kimbler who led the Bobcats.

“Tanner Kimbler led us with 27 points and the kid shot lights out. He hit 5-3 pointers in the first half and really took care of the ball,” Hollar explained before adding, “Tayte Carver chipped in 17 and did most of his damage getting out in transition and getting his hands on passes that he just took coast to coast. Zach Huffman had 6, Alex Hughes had 3, and Rylee Maynard and Gage Sampson each had 2.”

With the end of the season closing in, Hollar says it far from too late for the boys to find their way to victory on the court.

“We are playing really good basketball at the perfect time. We’ve been in almost every single game and now we are starting to finish. Defensively we did a great job of stopping penetration and closing out on their shooters. Kade Conley led the way for them with 10 and our 3 guards did a fantastic job of keeping him out of the paint. It was a great team effort and these kids are playing their hearts out for this coaching staff and community.”

Box Score

1234T

Green 25-14-15-16-70

NB 16-5-6-13-40

