Trojans take RH

The Portsmouth Trojan beat the Rock Hill Redmen 73-64 Friday night.

Kendal Reynolds led the Trojans to the win with 25 points. Reynolds’ points came from five field goals, one-three pointer and a successful 12 of 13 free throws during the game. DJ Eley came in for support, adding 21 points for the Trojans, and an additional 10 points came from Daniel Jordan.

Rock Hill was led by leader of all scorers Mason Darby’s impressive 41 points. Jaret Bacon added 6.

Portsmouth will travel to South Webster on Tuesday Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m., where they will go up against the South Webster Jeeps.

Box Score

1234T

Portsmouth 10-18-20-25-73

Rock Hill 16-11-13-24-64

Scoring Summary

Portsmouth: Eley-21, King-4, Jordan-10, Malone-3, Reynolds-25, Johnson-5, Gambill-5

Rock Hill: Blagg-6, Adkins-5, Hankins-4, Darby 41, Bacon-6, France-2

Darby scores 41

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.