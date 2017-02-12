CG leads over the ‘Peake

The Coal Grove Hornets overpowered Chesapeake Friday night, beating them by a 10 point lead. Coal Grove won 45-35.

Coal Grove was led by Jeb Jones, who contributed 15 points from six-two pointers and three of five free throws. Jayle McKenzie who made 11 points, shooting four-two pointers and making three of five free throw attempts.

Cole Mills led for Chesapeake. Mills made four big shots from behind the arc. He also had three fouls throughout the game.

Box Score

1234T

Chesapeake 6-10-6-13-35

Coal Grove 12-9-11-13-45

Scoring Summary

Chesapeake: McComas-9, Mills-12, Jackson-5, Harr-9

Coal Grove: Music-6, Case-7, Sites-3, McKenzie-11, Jones-15, Roman-3

