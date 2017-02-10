Turner finally hits 1000

American Poet Robert Frost speaks of taking the road not taken, the difficult path. But, it is sometimes that overgrown path, the longer road makes success all the more rewarding.

Notre Dame Senior Trevon Turner knows a thing or two about taking the longer road. Like many young athletes, it was clear early in the season that Turner would likely make his 1000th point this season. This milestone an honored accomplishment, making Turner even more excited to join the 1000 point club.

As the Titans went up against Clay, the team was buzzing with support for Turner, sure it was going to be his night. He was only 15 away. Unfortunately, the other team was ready for him. Turner ended the night two short. Going into the next game, that 1000th point moment seemed within easy reach. The Titans met up with Symmes Valley, and Turner only needed two points. However, by the end of the night, it was clear this game was still not going to be his game either.

“It got in my head really bad against Clay,” Turner stated.

He went on to call the game against Clay, “the worst game he ever played.”

Then, as the Titans prepared to face off against Ironton St. Joe, Turner prepared for the mental game he would have to battle in his head while fighting a physical battle on the court.

With Flyers on the block, Turner made his shot, the shot that had eluded him for two games prior.

“It was like a relief, waiting that long and trying to score 1000,” Turner commented, adding that the night was made even more special by the presence of his family and friends.

For Turner, this journey showed no less that resiliency as he was able to succeed in the face of a let down.

“I felt great,” he beemed about finally reaching his goal.

Turner has played basketball since he was in the first grade. Outside of regular season, he plays travel ball, making basketball a significant part of his life.

“It’s just really my favorite thing to do,” this young athlete commented.

Though unsure about his major, Turner is making his own road and hoping it leads to him playing basketball at Marietta. He explained that he likes the coach and program. Marietta is No. 1 in Division III basketball.

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

