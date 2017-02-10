Clay overtakes SV

The Clay Lady Panthers met Symmes Valley on their home court Thursday night, where they knocked out a great home court win. The win brings Clay to a 14-8 overall record and 9-5 Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) Division I record.

Cam Delotell led the Panthers to victory, scoring 24 points from two-two pointers, six-three pointers and two of two free throws. Jensen Warnock supported Delotell by adding 16 points.

T. Shepherd led Symmes Valley with 23 points.

Box Score

1234T

Symmes Valley 18-12-14-13-57

Clay 10-16-22-12-60

Scoring Summary

Symmes Valley: Crabtree-11, Shepherd-23, Ross-10, Hayes-5, Baldwin-6, Sells-2

Clay: Jaelyn Warnock-1, Osborn-8, Delotell-24, Gilliland-9, Jensen Warnock-16, Artis-2