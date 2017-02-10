Indians defeat Mohawks in last game of season

The Valley Indians ended the season with a victory on the road over Northwest by the score of 59 to 58.

“Valley was behind most of the game by as much as nine pts,” said Coach Mark Merritt. “Valley scored 19 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.”

Valley’s come back win was led by Hannah Conley, who shot 13 points and 11 rebounds had six points in the fourth.

“Kaity Howard, who made 10 points and 10 rebounds, had a steal and lay in towards the end of the game,” Merritt added. “Freshman Karsyn Conaway got the offensive reb with the put back for the go ahead basket. North West last second shot missed. Bre Call led all scorer’s with 23 points.”

Call scored eight-twos, one from behind the arc and four of six free throws.

Two shooters led for Northwest. Hannah Breech and Shae Patty totaled 17 points. Breech scored three-twos, three-threes and two of four free throws. With no problem keeping up, Patty scored three-twos, one-three and eight of nine free throws.

The Indians finished with an overall record of five of 17 and four of 10 in the Southern Ohio Conference.

Box Score

1234T

Valley 15-10-15-19-59

Northwest 11-21-14-12-58

Scoring Summary

Valley: Call-23, Conaway-4, Howard-10, Day-3, Hettinger-6, Conley-13

Northwest: Breech-17, Patty-17, Potts-1, McClay-6, Lewis-4, Baer-13

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

