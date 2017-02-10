Ironton overshoots CG

The Ironton Lady Tigers ripped the stingers off the Coal Grove Hornets, beating them at Coal Grove with a final score of 49-38.

Sydney Webb led the Tigers with a total of 24 points. Webb scored six-two point baskets and four big shots from behind the arc. Lexi Wise scored 15 points from four-two point baskets, one-three point basket and four of six free throws.

Leading for Coal Grove was Destiny Dolen, who scored 15 points.

The event was a welcomed win as both teams complete their season.

Box Score

1234T

Ironton 11-11-17-10-49

Coal Grove 7-12-7-9-38

Scoring Summary

Ironton: Wise-15, Schreck-2, Webb-24, Lewis-8

Coal Grove: McKnight-6, Compliment-9, Murphy-2, Dolen-15, Crum-6

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_irontoncg1.jpg

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.