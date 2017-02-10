New Boston Lady Tigers Top the Eastern Lady Eagles

The New Boston Lady Tigers topped the Eastern Lady Eagles 34 to 53 in Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) division one play Thursday night.

“My team coming into this game had nothing to lose,” said Eastern coach Dale King. “New Boston is solid. They’ve got shooters, they’ve got guards and posts, and they are all solid players.”

Senior night, the last time the New Boston seniors will ever play in the Den, was led with senior Madison Salisbury hitting three for the first points of the game.

“Very first play, our first three points was from Madison Salisbury,” said Coach Kayla Wiley, of New Boston. “(Salisbury) got a kick to the corner from Mariah Buckley for the three.”

The Lady Tiger’s other Senior Kayla Phipps did her part defensively.

“Kayla had a couple deflections and steals that led to points on the other end,” Wiley stated.

“It’s been an honor to be able to coach them this year and I wish them the best in the future,” Coach Wiley said of her Seniors. “They are a lot of fun; they work hard in practice; they are good leaders. Quiet leaders, they lead by example. I am proud of them both.”

Sammy Oiler led the Lady Tigers with 15 points, all from three-point land.

“Sammy came in and had five threes for us tonight,” said Wiley. “She was really hot from the three-point line, she ended up five for eight.”

Rounding out the win for New Boston’s Kaylee Stone scored ten, and Mariah Buckley and Lexi Oiler both scored nine.

In the loss for the Lady Eagles Oliva Hatfield scored ten points, Morgan Legg scored 13 and Cassidy Fremont scored 10.

“For my kids to play that way. I couldn’t ask for a better effort,” said Coach King. “If we had given that kind of effort all year things might be different.”

“I know they’re young,” King continued, “but we have to grow from this. If we play this way continually, I’ll be happy. If we give the effort and continue to get better, there is good things to come I believe.”

1 2 3 4 T

New Boston 13-11-14-15-53

Eastern 6-6-12-10-34

New Boston: L. Oiler–9, Buckley–9, Stone–10, Hamilton–5, S. Oiler–15, Salisbury–3, Hickman–2

Eastern: Hatfield–10, Legg–13, Southworth–1, Fremont–10

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_NB-Seniors.jpg