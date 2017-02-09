Trojans fall to Fairland

After winning several games, the Portsmouth Trojans had a devastating loss to the Fairland Dragons Tuesday night.

Fairland’s Gunner Short led all scorers with 20 points.

Short’s points came on seven field goals and six of six free throws during the game. The Dragons also got 19 points from Luke Thomas and 13 points from Isaiah Howell.

The Trojans were led by Reese Johnson, who scored 13 point. DJ Eley also added 11.

The Portsmouth Trojans will play their next game at Rock Hill on Friday.

Box Score

Fairland 15-11-16-23-65

Portsmouth 18-14-14-9-55

Scoring Summary

Fairland: Staten-5, Thomas-19, Howell-13, Cunningham-8, Short-20

Portsmouth: Eley-11, King-4, Jordan-9, D. Reynolds-4, Malone-4, K. Reynolds-9, Lattimore-1, Johnson-13,

