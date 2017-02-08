Tigers score over ZT

The Waverly Tigers girls basketball team is on their way to finishing the season strong with a huge win over Zane Trace. The Tigers beat Zane Trace 64-34.

Laken Smith led the Tigers to victory with 26 points from 12 two pointers and two of three field goals. Morgan Wiseman added 19 points. She scored four big shots from behind the arc and three-two point field goals. She also added one of one free throw.

Hannah Unger led for Zane Trace with eight points. She scored one-two point basket and two-three pointers.

Waverly will be hitting the court against the Minford Falcons Thursday night, where they will play in their last match of the season. The Tigers will play the game with the home court advantage.

Box Score

Zane Trace 16-15-0-3-34

Waverly 10-23-23-18-64

Scoring Summary

Zane Trace: Pucket-2, Shively-7, Unger-8, Ward-4, Cacoran-2, Alredge-6, Pontious-5

Waverly: McAllister-5, Knight-8, Burton-4, Wiseman-9, Smith-26, Evans-2

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

