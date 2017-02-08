Redmen lose to Coal Grove

The Rock Hill Redmen battled hard in vain against the Coal Grove Hornets in a game that ended with the Hornets winning 39-31.

Coal Grove was led by Aaron Music, who scored 15 points by one big three, five-twos and two of two free throws. Music led all scorers Monday night. Rock Hill’s top scorer was M. Darby with 12 points from one-three, three-twos and three of three free throws.

The loss was a tough way for the Redmen to end the season.

Box Score

Rock Hill 2-7-7-15-31

Coal Grove 9-8-12-10-39

Scoring Summary

Rock Hill: Damron-5, Blagg-2, Adkins-5, Hankins-1, Darby-12, Bacorn-4

Coal Grove: Music-15, Borders-3, Case-7, Sites-1, McKenzie-3, Jones-8

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_music-cg.jpg

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.