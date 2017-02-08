Guts and Glory Mountain Challenge brings new race to area

Runners looking for a fun, unique challenge should look no further than the Inaugural Guts and Glory Mountain Challenge.

The race, which begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Huntington High School track, will begin with a 3 mile trail run around the school, then 2 HHS ROTC obstacles followed by a 1 mile sprint to the finish. There will be an additional King of the Hill race at 5 p.m. down and up the hill leading to the school. Racers do not have to compete in both events. Awards will be given in both races. Participants will also receive a free race t-shirt.

There also be a free non-competitive children’s fun zone that will include an obstacle race for ages 10 and under. This will feature age-appropriate obstacles and will take place inside the track.

Registration for the full race is $35 in advance or $45 the day of the race. King of the Hill race is $10 in advance and $15 on the day. Cost for children 10 and under for the competitive race is $10. Advance registration is available online at www.tristateracer.com.

The Guts and Glory Mountain Challenge is a combined effort by the Huntington YMCA’s Kids in Motion program, River Valley Child Development Services and Huntington High School.

“This is a combined fundraiser for Kids in Motion and River Valley Child Development Services,” said Sarah Holub, Health and Wellness and Kids in Motion director for the Huntington YMCA. “In year’s past the YMCA Kids in Motion program held an annual 5K race. This year two separate organizations serving the same demographic decided to join forces to host a truly one of a kind race for this area. Plus, we want to set a good healthy lifestyle example for children in our community.”

For more information or if your business is interested in sponsoring the event, contact Holub at 304-697-7113 or sholub@huntingtonymca.org.