Jeeps outscore Panthers

The South Webster Jeeps girls basketball team took the Clay Panthers at home Monday night with a defeat of 51-39.

Ellie Jo scored major points for the Jeeps with 31 points against the Panthers. She made nine-two pointers and score 13 of 14 free throws.

Leading for the Panthers was Cam Delotell with 13 points from four-threes and one of two successful free throws. She was supported by Delanie Gilliland, who added 12 points from another four-three pointers.

Clay is currently 13-8 overall and 8-5 in the conference.

Box Score

Clay 12-13-6-8-39

South Webster 13-11-11-16-51

Scoring Summary

Clay: Osborn-2, Delotell-13, Gilliland-12, Warnock-9, Campbell-3

South Webster: Johnson-31, Montgomery-3, Russell-4, Hadinger-4, Zempter-6, Rawlins-3

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.