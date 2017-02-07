ND Girls take SOC

After a season of epic fights, the Notre Dame Titans girls basketball team has fought their way to the top, claiming the title of 2017 Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) I title. The Titans faced off against the East Tartans Monday night at home, beating them 76-58.

“It was great night as the girls were able to capture their 3rd straight SOC championship and their 5th in the last 6 seasons,” said Titan Head Coach JD McKenzie. “We were able to jump out to an early 13-0 lead as we forced some turnovers and made some transition baskets. We can play better defensively than we did and will get in the film room and look to correct the mistakes we made.”

The real Titans of the night were the girls who worked so hard on the court, including Lexi Smith, Hagen Schaefer, Katie Dettwiller, Molly Hoover, Catelynn Ball, Taylor Schmidt and Olivia Smith. Smith led Notre Dame with 32 points and 17 rebounds. Schaefer also racked up major points, scoring 23 with an additional five rebounds and three steals.

“Lexi Smith was huge for us scoring a career high 32 and pulling down 17 rebounds. Katie was big in the middle blocking shots and rebounding and scoring 11 herself. Hagen really put the game away in the 3rd quarter knocking down 3 of her 4 three pointers scoring 9 of her 23 points in that frame. Offensively, I cant complain but we to be better on the other end, and our girls know that,” McKenzie commented.

The Titans are currently 19-1 (13-0). They will play again at East Thursday.

Box Score

Notre Dame 21-18-19-18-76

East 10-17-12-19-58

Notre Dame Leading Statistics: Smith-32 points, 17 rebounds; Schaefer-23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Dettwiller-11 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks; Hoover-2 points, 8 assists; Ball-4 points; Schmidt-3 points; Smith-1 point

The Notre Dame Lady Titans celebrate after taking another SOC championship. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_3-peat-SOC-2017-1-.jpg The Notre Dame Lady Titans celebrate after taking another SOC championship.

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

