CG loses to the ‘Peake

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets lost at Chesapeake to the Panthers Monday night, during the ‘Peake’s Senior Night. Chesapeake honored seniors Dominique Murphy and Jozy Jones during the evening.

Natalee Hall led the Panthers to victory, scoring 19 points. She started the game tough with a big shot from behind the arc and kept the field goals coming. Hall was followed by Murphy, who scored nine points throughout the game.

Lauren Crum brought 15 points for the Hornets, making her Coal Grove’s top scorer. In addition to three-two point field goals, Crum made three shots from behind the arc. Supporting Crum with nine points was Emily Compliment.

Chesapeake is 4-8 in the conference with one game remaining.

Box Score

Coal Grove 10-4-7-17-38

Chesepeake 9-11-5-20-45

Scoring Summary

Coal Grove: McKnight-6, Compliment-9, Murphy-2, Dolen-6, Crum-15

Chesapeake: Davis-5, Stapleton-2, Webb-3, Jones-7, Hall-19, Murphy-9

Chesapeake’s Brooke Webb puts up shot as Coal Grove’s Emily Compliment defends. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_cg.jpg Chesapeake’s Brooke Webb puts up shot as Coal Grove’s Emily Compliment defends.

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

