Titans compete for SOC

It has been a good season to be a Titan. The Notre Dame Lady Titans wracked up another win at home, beating the Eastern Eagles 58-27. The win will take them up for a chance to take the league.

“We did a good job defensively in the first 3 quarters limiting EHS to some tough shots and not allowing 2nd chance points,” stated Notre Dame Head Coach JD McKenzie. “We were able to get out in transition and get some good looks at the basket.”

Lexi Smith and Hagen Schaefer both showed up to score, hitting 19 points each.

“Our young kids played big minutes tonight, Lexi and Hagen were very efficient offensively in limited minutes,” the proud coach commented.

With the conbimed energy of the Titans and the unevenly weighted matchup, it was an expected win.

“Eastern is a very young team but is much improved since we played them the first time,” stated McKenzie.

Notre Dame will go on to compete for Southern Ohio Conference against East. The Titans currently have a record of 16-1 overall and 11-0 in the conference.

Notre Dame 22-15-14-7-58

Eastern 6-8-2-11-27

Leading Statistics: Smith-19 points, Schaefer-19 points, Hash-7 points, Schaefer-7 points, Hoover-6 assists

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

