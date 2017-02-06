Valley struggles through losses

After a tough season, going up against a league of some challenging teams, the Valley Indians girls basketball team showed their hunger for a win. The Indians’ record took a hit after losing two of their last three games, but that did not stop their determination.

Valley lost to South Webster Jan. 25 by a score of 46-41 followed by an even greater loss of 66-36 the next day to the Waverly Lady Tigers. Saturday, however, brought the Indians the victory they had been reaching for as they took down the Northwest Mohawks 48-43 bringing their record to 4/16 overall and 3/9 in the conference.

Several players came out for the Indians.

“Bre Call had a double double with 17 points and 12 rebounds,” Coach Mark Merritt stated.

Call also scored six points and had 10 rebounds against South Webster and nine points against Waverly. Also leading in the win against Northwest was Chalee Hettinger, who scored two points but had 10 rebounds. Hettinger also scored five points against Waverly. Kaity Howard has also proved her worth this season, contributing three points and 10 rebounds against South Webster.

“Kaity Howard also had four assists,” Merritt confirmed.

Additionally, Howard added four points against Waverly; and nine points against the Mohawks.

This young team started the season with only one senior, knowing it may not be their best year. Valley will finish out the season this week with less wins than they had hoped.

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

