PHS beats the ‘Burg

The Portsmouth Trojans edged out a 77-75 win over the Wheelersburg Pirates Saturday at home.

Kendal Reynolds led the way for the Trojans with 22 points.

Reynolds’ points came on three field goals, two-three pointers and 10 of 15 free throws during the game. The Trojans also got 18 points from Daniel Jordan and 17 points from Mike Malone. Total, Portsmouth had 18 two pointers, eight-three pointers, 17 of 24 free throws and 14 fouls.

The Pirates were led by Kaden Coleman, who scored 38 points and Cole Lowery, who added 13. ‘Burg had a total of 24 two pointers, six-three pointers, nine of 14 free throws and 18 fouls.

Portsmouth will host Fairland at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Box Score

Wheelersburg 17-14-17-17-10-75

Portsmouth 13-18-18-16-12-77

Scoring Summary

Wheelersburg: Salyers-11, Bivens-5, Dyer-2, Coleman-38, Holden-4

Portsmouth: Eley-4, Jordan-18, Malone-17, Reynolds-22, Johnson-12, Gambill-4

