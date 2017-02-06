Men’s Basketball pull off 78-72 upset of #3 Georgetown

Shawnee State men’s basketball got 24 points from Jayllen Carter as the Bears upset #3 Georgetown 78-72 on Saturday night.

In a back-and-forth game with five ties and 10 lead changes, Shawnee State would manage to hold a one-point lead at halftime. The Bears led in the early stages of the first half, but would fall behind 19-17 with 8:36 to go until the break. Jayllen Carter would help guide SSU back, making a layup to give SSU a 30-29 lead, followed by a basket and foul from Jacob Daniels. A Troy Steward three at the buzzer cut the SSU halftime lead to 33-32.

The Tigers would storm out of halftime to immediately take the lead, and would hold that lead until a J Murrell three pointer put Shawnee State up 67-66 with 5:36 to go. That three started a 9-2 SSU run that would put them up seven with 2:37 to go, and Shawnee State would hold off Georgetown to seal the win.

Jayllen Carter led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 6-10 from behind the arc and 8-16 overall. Frederick Moore had 16 points, Tamal Watkins added 10 and Jacob Daniels had nine points and 12 rebounds to help SSU to the win.

Chris Coffey led Georgetown with 17 points. Trent Gilbert added 16 points, Troy Steward had 13 and Eljay Cowherd added 12.

With the win, Shawnee State improve to 8-15 on the year and get their first Mid-South Conference victory of the season, improving to 1-9 in the league. Georgetown fall to 21-3 and are 8-2 in the Mid-South after losing their second straight conference game.

Shawnee State are back in action on Saturday, February 11th when they travel to Georgia to take on life. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

