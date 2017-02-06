Arnzen leads Women’s Basketball in Senior Day Win

Jen Arnzen’s 17 points led Shawnee State women’s basketball to an 81-69 win over Georgetown on Senior Day.

The Bears were hot from the three-point line early, making four to start the first quarter, only interloped by a basket and foul from Jonessa Moore. Shawnee State would get up by as many as 14 in the quarter, and would lead by 12 by the end of the first. The Bears would continue the three-point barrage in the second quarter, and would finish the half 8-13 from behind the arc. The Bears would lead 45-31 at halftime.

The Bears would maintain their double digit advantage throughout the second half. Shawnee State would push the lead to 78-58 with 2:36 remaining in the contest, and would stave off a late Georgetown run to win by 12.

Jen Arnzen would cap a perfect Senior Day with a team-high 17 points in the win, while also leading SSU with six rebounds. Bailey Cummins added 11 and Brandie Snow had 10.

Georgetown’s Emilie Ziese had 31 points to lead all scorers. Shelby Beam chipped in with 11.

With the win, Shawnee State improves to 24-2 on the season, and are 9-1 in Mid-South Conference. Georgetown fall to 6-17 and are 2-8 in the league.

Shawnee State get a week off before traveling to Marietta, Georgia next Saturday to take on Life. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jen-Arnzen-2-1-.jpg

Jen Arnzen’s 17 points help the Bears top Georgetown on Senior Day