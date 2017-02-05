Ironton takes loss to Circleville

The Ironton Lady Tigers lost to Circleville Saturday in a close game, in which both teams kept their opponent from the net for a low scoring game. Circleville beat Ironton with a final score of 37-32.

Jordin Blakeman led for Circleville with 13 points. Blakeman was also the top scorer of the evening. She shot five-twos and one shot from behind the arc.

Leading for Ironton was Sydney Webb with eight points from one-two and two shots from behind the arc.

Neither team gave up many free throws.

As the Ironton girls prepare to end the season, they will face South Point Monday followed by Coal Grove on Thursday.

Box Score

Ironton 12-7-7-5-32

Circleville 9-5-11-12-37

Scoring Summary

Ironton: Wise-7, Webb-8, Lewis-3, Hamlet-7, Arden-6

Circleville: Hoop-7, Bercher-2, Kendrick-3, Blakeman-13, McTroy-12

