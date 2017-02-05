Falcons clinch victory

In an epic battle of strategy and aggression, the Minford Lady Falcons and the North Adams Devils traded nearly shot for shot in a back and forth match taking the Falcons to 50-49 victory.

Part of the 1000 point club, Erin Daniels was Minford’s top scorer with 2o points from six-two point field goals and eight of nine successful free throws. Coming up behind Erin was Ashley Blankenship with 12 that came from five-two point baskets and two of six free throws.

Leading for the Devils was Lakyn Hupp with 21, outscoring Minford’s Daniels. Hupp’s points came from three-two pointers, three shots from behind the arc and six of seven free throws. Supporting Hupp was Avery Harper, who shot 14. Her points came from four-twos and a 100 percent free throws, making six of six.

Minford will play the Waverly Tigers on Thursday night. The Tigers lost on Thursday to Falcon rival the Wheelersburg Pirates by a final score of 70-36.

Box Score

North Adams 5-14-13-17-49

Minford 10-16-7-17-50

Scoring Summary

North Adams: Hupp-21, Shipley-2, McDowell-4, Jenkins-8, Harper-14

Minford: Puckett-4, Daniels-20, Risner-6, Grasso-3, Doll-3, Pica-2, Blankenship-12

Minford’s Marissa Risner shoots with Devils on her heels. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_minford.jpg Minford’s Marissa Risner shoots with Devils on her heels.

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.