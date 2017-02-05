Posted on by

Falcons clinch victory


By Nikki Blankenship - nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Minford’s Marissa Risner shoots with Devils on her heels.


In an epic battle of strategy and aggression, the Minford Lady Falcons and the North Adams Devils traded nearly shot for shot in a back and forth match taking the Falcons to 50-49 victory.

Part of the 1000 point club, Erin Daniels was Minford’s top scorer with 2o points from six-two point field goals and eight of nine successful free throws. Coming up behind Erin was Ashley Blankenship with 12 that came from five-two point baskets and two of six free throws.

Leading for the Devils was Lakyn Hupp with 21, outscoring Minford’s Daniels. Hupp’s points came from three-two pointers, three shots from behind the arc and six of seven free throws. Supporting Hupp was Avery Harper, who shot 14. Her points came from four-twos and a 100 percent free throws, making six of six.

Minford will play the Waverly Tigers on Thursday night. The Tigers lost on Thursday to Falcon rival the Wheelersburg Pirates by a final score of 70-36.

Box Score

North Adams 5-14-13-17-49

Minford 10-16-7-17-50

Scoring Summary

North Adams: Hupp-21, Shipley-2, McDowell-4, Jenkins-8, Harper-14

Minford: Puckett-4, Daniels-20, Risner-6, Grasso-3, Doll-3, Pica-2, Blankenship-12

