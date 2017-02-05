Women’s Basketball hosts Senior Day Saturday

Shawnee State women’s basketball will honor Jonessa Moore and Jen Arnzen on Senior Day, as the Bears host Georgetown on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears are 23-2 on the season, and are 8-1 in the Mid-South Conference. Shawnee State defeated West Virginia Tech 82-65 on Tuesday night.

Georgetown are 6-16 on the year, and are 2-7 in the Mid-South. The Tigers defeated Cumberlands (Ky.) 78-53 on Saturday, January 28th.

Senior center Jonessa Moore has been the leader so far for Shawnee State. Moore has averaged 20.2 points and 7.5 rebounds this season, and won Mid-South Conference Player of the Week for the third time earlier this week. SSU has also gotten key production from Jen Arnzen, averaging 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds this season.

Shawnee State have also gotten key production from a pair of freshmen, as Brandie Snow and Bailey Cummins continue to play well for the Bears. Snow is averaging 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game, while Cummins has added 11.4 points and 4.0 assists per game. Junior guard Madison Ridout has added 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in a team-high 31.6 minutes per game.

Shelby Beam’s 12.1 points per game leads Georgetown in scoring. Emilie Ziese has added 11.3 points, and Kennedy Flynn has chipped in with 10.8 points per game.

Shawnee State are 16-9 all-time against Georgetown. The Bears won the previous game this season, getting an 84-66 road victory over the Tigers on December 3rd.

Coach Jeff Nickel and the Bears will host their Senior Day ceremony before the game against Georgetown. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to help honor Jonessa Moore and Jen Arnzen for their outstanding careers. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00pm, with the senior day ceremony to take place around 1:45.

