Vikings push through ND

The Notre Dame Titans and the Symmes Valley Vikings fought out a determined defensive game that is not unlike that expected of these two teams. Notre Dame was ranking first in the league prior to a recent loss, dropping them to No. 2. This was Symmes Valley’s seventh win fo the season. Though Notre Dame led 15-13 at the half, the Vikings rocked the second half, winning 39-32.

“Seems like we always have games like this no matter where we play or when,” said Vikings Head Coach Donald Saunders. “It seems like when we play our defense just battles.”

Though the two teams stayed withing points of each other the entire night, Saunders explained that it was a slow game because both teams know how to shut down a good offensive play.

Jarod Sheppard, Payton Hayes and Sam Angelo led for the Vikings. Sheppard played 13 points. Hayes contributed 12 points to the win, followed by an additional 10 from Angelo.

Leading for the Titans was Isiah Johnson who led all scorers with 14 points.

“Notre Dame is a good team. They have been first most of the season and will still finish strong. They’ll be okay, and hopefully we’ll continue to improve,” Saunders stated.

Symmes Valley will play at South Gallia Saturday and will remain on the road Friday when they play East.

Notre Dame will play at Ironton St. Joe Tuesday.

Box Score

Symmes Valley 9-2-13-15-39

Notre Dame 8-7-6-11-32

Scoring Summary

Symmes Valley: Renfroe-4, Angelo-10, Hayes-12, Sheppard-13

Notre Dame: Johnson-14, Kayser-7, Turner-2, Sparks-2, Basler-2, Mader-5

