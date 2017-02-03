‘Burg scores big

The Wheelersburg Pirates girls basketball team slammed the Waverly Tigers Thursday night, taking them down with 70 points the Waverly’s 36.

The Pirates were led to victory by Ellie Ruby who scored 18 points from three-two point field goals, three shots from behind the arc and three of four free throws.

Leading all scorers was Tiger Laken Smith who outshot Ruby by one point. Smith had six-two point shots, one big three and four of six free throws.

Waverly will play the Portsmouth Trojan noon Saturday at home. The Pirates will play Symmes Valley Monday night on the road.

Box Score

Wheelersburg 20-19-13-18-70

Waverly 8-8-7-13-36

Scoring Summary

Wheelersburg: Ruby-18, Kallner-7, Coleman-5, Lewis-2, Swim-9, Bergan-10, Akers-10

Waverly: Knight-6, Burton-2, Wiseman-3, Smith-19, Elliott-2, Evans-4

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1930 or on Twitter @nikkib45653.

