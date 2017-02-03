Clay girls outscore Western

The Clay Lady Panthers had a hard win against Western Wednesday night, staying neck in neck through most of the game. Western took the loss with a fight and a final score of 53 points to Clay’s 55.

Jensen Warnock led the Panthers, scoring 21 points from eight-two pointers and five of 10 free throws. She was supported by Sophie Balestra with 15 points.

Western’s C.C. Shanks led all scorers with 25 points from nine-twos and seven of nine free throws.

Both teams expected a difficult battle and came prepared, but someone had to take the loss.

Clay will go up next agains the South Webster Jeeps at South Webster on Monday. Western will not play again until Feb. 9 when they go on the road to play at Green.

Box Score

Clay 15-8-10-22-55

Western 12-15-16-10-53

Scoring Summary

Clay: Osborn-2, Balestra-15, Delotell-7, Warnock-21, Artis-6, Campbell-4

Western: Evans-6, Whitt-10, Shanks-25, Shepherd-6, Tong-6

By Nikki Blankenship nblankenship@civitasmedia.com

