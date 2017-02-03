Oak Hill beat Senators 61-21 on Senior Night

Oak Hill took an early lead against the lady Senators and never looked back on Thursday.

Oak Hill found success early in the game by forcing turnovers and hitting easy layups in transition. Caitlyn Brisker led Oak hill with 19 first half points as Oak Hill jumped out to a 39-14 lead heading into halftime. Coming out of halftime Oak Hill continued to implement their defensive game plan in route to a 61-21 victory

Oak Hill Coach Doug Hale was impressed by the performance of both teams.

“It’s late in the year both teams are preparing for tournaments we just wanted to stay focused. Hats off to Jason and his seniors. They’ve improved a great deal since we last played them,” Hale stated.

Caitlyn Brisker led all players on the night with 28 points.

On the other side of the court, Coach Claytor was optimistic about his team’s future after the game.

“Oak Hill is a very good team. We struggled to score tonight and when you struggle to score against teams like this, it’s going to be very hard to compete. Half court defense played very well. All in all this season has been a step in the right direction we’ve won more games this year than last year and we are just going to keep going,” said Claytor.

Madison Compton lead the Senators in scoring with 10 points.

Coach Claytor also mentioned how proud he was of his Seniors.

“Tonight was about our seniors we’ve got 5 of them. Jose Book, Brooke Fields, Haley Sissel, Lindsey Howard, and Caitlyn York,” he commented. So tonight was about them letting them play on this court one more time.”

Oak Hill will look to stay hot as they travel to Ironton to play Chesapeake.

Portsmouth West looks to finish the season strong Monday at Simms Valley.

Box Score:

Oak Hill 16 39 53 61

Portsmouth West 05 14 18 21

Scoring Summary

Oak Hill: Brisker-28, Blanton-9, Dempsey-8, Caldwill-6, Ward-4, Blanton-2, Howard-2, Swingle-2.

Portsmouth West: Fields-10, Rigby-4, White-3, Book-2, Bricker-2.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0780.jpg