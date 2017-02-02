Lady Tigers Top Lady Bobcats

In a night of milestones, the New Boston Lady Tigers defeated the Green Lady Bobcats 71 – 32.

“Coming in, I expected us to transition offensively and defensively, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that,” said Lady Tiger Coach Kayla Wiley. “Coming in tonight, I expected my girls to be disciplined and play good team ball, and they did that.”

Junior Ali Hamilton set the first milestone with 7:46 left in the second quarter, making two free throws and scoring her 1000th career point.

“For Ali to be here as a junior means a lot,” stated Coach Wiley. “That I get to coach this group of juniors that have been here for three years is amazing.”

“(Hamilton) loves basketball and the game,” Wiley continued. “Her getting her 1000th point as a junior just shows her hard work and dedication to the game, and how much she loves it. Not only did she score 1000 points by her junior year, she has led her team in rebounds and blocks as well. And this year she’s right there with my leader Mariah Buckley in assists.”

But the junior was not the only one of the Lady Tigers to reach a milestone this evening. Senior Madison Salisbury scored a career high 15 points in the Lady Tigers win.

“She came in just hot, and continued to hit for us,” said Wiley. “She’s a senior, and her leadership showed on the court tonight, and I’m proud of her.”

Senior Kaylynn Blizzard scored 17 points in the Lady Bobcat’s loss, and sophomore Megan Johnson added seven.

“Green has talent. They have some young talent,” the Lady Tiger’s Coach Wiley said about the Bobcat’s. “The senior Blizzard does a really good job for them, and they are well coached.”

1 2 3 4 T

New Boston 15 18 19 19 71

Green 4 7 4 17 32

New Boston: L. Oiler – 4, Buckley – 9, Stone – 6, S. Oiler – 2, Hamilton – 25, Salisbury – 15, Hickman – 2, Phipps – 7, Warner – 1

Green: Blizzard – 17, Johnson – 7, Gallion – 2, Gaffney – 2, Deerfield – 2, Jones – 2

Tiger Ali Hamilton powers through win over Bobcats. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_20170202_180618.jpg Tiger Ali Hamilton powers through win over Bobcats. New Boston’s Ali Hamilton celebrates after making 1000th point. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_hamilton.jpg New Boston’s Ali Hamilton celebrates after making 1000th point.