Flyers beat Wildcats

The Ironton St. Joseph Lady Flyers had a massive win over the Hannan, W.Va. Wildcats, beating them 59-29.

St. Joe’s Morgan Turner led all scorers with 13 points. Supporting Turner was Megan Riley, who came out strong in the start of the game setting the momentum for the game. Riley scored a total of 12 points.

Leading for the Flyers was Julie Frazier who was the only Flyer to score double digits. Frazier made 10 points.

Box Score

Hannan, W.Va. 6-6-8-9-29

St. Joseph 17-10-19-13-59

Scoring Summary

Hannan, W.Va.: Staggs-6, Waugh-2, Duff-2, Holley-2, Tolliver-5, Oches-2, Frazier-10

St. Joseph: Sheridan-2, Bartram-4, Turner-13, Johnson-4, Mahlmeister-2, Blankenship-6, Miller-12, Bush-4, Riley-12

Flyer Megan Turner drives through a pack of Wildcats.