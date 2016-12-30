NB scores big

It was a big night for the New Boston Tigers Friday as they dominated Rose Hill 72-56 at home.

New Boston Head Coach Scott Jenkins explained that he did not enter the game expecting to win by such a margin. Rather, he just wanted to see his boys make some shots and play some good defense.

“I just wanted to see us play hard,” Jenkins stated.

He added that he had some concern because the Tigers had not played since Dec. 17. The Coach worried that his team may have cooled down a little over the break.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he commented.

However, the win was welcomed.

“I was happy with us putting the ball in the basket,” Jenkins said.

The Tigers started the game strong with a significant lead. However, Jenkins explained that he was a bit disappointed that his team allowed Rose Hill, a team he said has been struggling, to catch up partially through. Still, New Boston was able to come back and pull back away.

“It was a good win for our boys,” Jenkins was happy to state.

Kade Conley led the Tigers with 21 points. Jenkins commented that Conley not only did a good job penetrating but also passing.

Jenkins was very proud of his team as a whole, explaining that he was happy with the big shots that Kyle McQuithy made. McQuithy made 13 shots throughout the game. RJ Hayes and Tyler Caldwell both shot 11.

“I think we had good contribution from at least six or seven of them,” Jenkins stated.

New Boston will go on to play again Tuesday against St. Joseph, a team that is more athletic than Rose Hill.

Box Score

1234F

Rose Hill 14 10 17 15 56

New Boston 20 10 19 17 72

Scoring Summary

Rose Hill: Boyd-10, Barber-2, Hale-15, N. Hamilton-22, E. Hamilton-2, Barker-5

New Boston: Hayes-11, Conley-21, Truitt-10, Crum-2, Hobbs-4, Caldwell-11, McQuithy-13

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_new-boston.jpg

By Nikki Blankenship [email protected]

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.

Reach Nikki Blankenship at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931.