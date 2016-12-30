Trojans hit the court at ESPN WWOS

ORLANDO, Fla.-The Portsmouth Trojans traveled to Florida this week, where they played two tough games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

On Wednesday night, the Trojans took a hard loss of 60-65 to the Hilliard (Fla.) Red Flashes.

Hilliard’s J Crews led all scorers with 23 points.

Portsmouth was led by Reese Johnson’s 16 points and Gabe Gambill, who added 15. The Trojans fell to 3-2 overall while Hilliard improved their record to 1-0.

Despite the loss, Portsmouth came back on Thursday to beat the Edgewood (Fla.) Indians 65-53 at the HP Field House.

Portsmouth’s Mike Malone was the leading scorer of the night with 16 points. Malone earned two field goals and four-three pointers. Reese Johnson also scored 12 points, followed by Kendall Reynolds with nine points.

The Indians fell to 0-1 overall, while PORTSMOUTH improved their record to 4-2.

Portsmouth-Hilliard

Box Score

1234F

Portsmouth 12 15 13 20 60

Hilliard 12 12 19 22 65

Scoring Summary

Portsmouth: Eley-2, King-1, Jordan-1, D. Reynolds-3, Malone-12, K. Reynolds-10, Johnson-16, Gambill-15

Hilliard: Millan-2, Alderman-16, Quinones-11, Thompson-2, Scott-2, Davis-9, Crews-23

Portsmouth-Edgewood

Box Score

1234F

Portsmouth 17 28 12 8 65

Edgewood 7 16 16 14 53

Scoring Summary

Portsmouth: Jordan-5, Jones-3, D. Reynolds-4, Ellis-2, Malone-16, K. Reynolds-9, Lattimore-5, Johnson-12, Oliver-2, Gambill-5, Boehm-2

Edgewood: Jenkins-14, Gearin-5, Mims-6, Miller-7, North-12, Ellington-9